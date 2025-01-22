Samsung teams up with Google to launch new Galaxy Watch for Kids experience

Samsung Galaxy Watch for Kids experience | Image credit: Google

The new watch experience comes with a variety of watch faces and kids bands. At launch, the Galaxy Watch for Kids experience offers access to over 20 new Teacher Approved apps and watch faces on Google Play, featuring characters and activities from Barbie, Crayola, Marvel, MathTango, PBS Kids, Rebel Girls, Tinkercast, and Unicorn Academy.One important part of the new kid-friendly smartwatch experience is related to wellness. This means that children can monitor their daily activities and check data right from their wrist while on the go.