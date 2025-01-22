Samsung teams up with Google to launch new Galaxy Watch for Kids experience

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
Before Samsung’s new Galaxy S25 family goes official, the South Korean company announced a new partnership with Google to launch a kid-friendly smartwatch experience. Dubbed Galaxy Watch for Kids, the new experience will be available on the Galaxy Watch 7 LTE, powered by Wear OS.

It will allow parents to manage the Galaxy Watch 7 LTE through Google Family Link, so they’ll have the option to set various safeguards and customize their child’s watch experience in detail.

Some of the helpful features that parents can set up include location sharing, the ability to manage contacts by specifying who the child can call and text, and who can call and text the child. Also, the new experience features an option that allows the child to immediately send an SOS message by simply pressing the side button five times.

Also, a new “school time” mode is available, which can be enabled during school hours. It acts as a Do Not Disturb mode that limits distractions on the child’s watch during certain periods of time. Here is a quick rundown of the most important features of Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch for Kids experience:

  • Stay in touch: Set up who your kids can call and text from their watch.
  • Manage Google Play apps: Approve or block apps your child can download to their watch. You can even block an app after it’s been installed.
  • View location on a map: View the watch’s location on a map to see where your kids are.
  • Reduce distractions with school time: Limit functionality during school hours to help kids stay focused during class. You can manage their schedule and add breaks in the Family Link app.
  • Find lost devices: Quickly locate misplaced watches in your Family Link app.

Samsung Galaxy Watch for Kids experience | Image credit: Google

The new watch experience comes with a variety of watch faces and kids bands. At launch, the Galaxy Watch for Kids experience offers access to over 20 new Teacher Approved apps and watch faces on Google Play, featuring characters and activities from Barbie, Crayola, Marvel, MathTango, PBS Kids, Rebel Girls, Tinkercast, and Unicorn Academy.

One important part of the new kid-friendly smartwatch experience is related to wellness. This means that children can monitor their daily activities and check data right from their wrist while on the go.

New watch faces coming with Samsung's Galaxy Watch for Kids experience | Image credit: Google

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Watch for Kids experience starts rolling out today, January 22, in the United States, and will be available on the Galaxy Watch 7 LTE from Samsung and at Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T nationwide.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless