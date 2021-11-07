Notification Center

iOS Apple Android Software updates Google

Product page for the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro fails to mention Google's biggest advantage over Apple

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Product page for the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro fails to mention Google's biggest advantage over Apple
Here's something interesting. On Google's product page for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, both of which run Android 12 (the latest build of Google's mobile operating system), the company makes a point of discussing every important feature of the new models. Yet when it comes time to discuss the operating system driving the handsets, Google says nothing about Android and doesn't even mention the words "operating system."

Google's Product Page for the new Pixels oddly fails to mention Android 12


Instead, Google talks about the quarterly Pixel feature drop by discussing "software updates and new features dropping every few months." The Material You" UI is called "A new experience from Google that’s all about you."

Even though the product page mentions the Pixel 6 lineup's hardware features, there is not a single word written about Android. You would think that just as Apple promotes the fact that it designs both the iPhone hardware and the software used on the device, Google would do the same with the Pixel. As pointed out by Notebook Check, even Samsung points out on its product page that its Galaxy phones use Android.

Could it be a clue that Android's rumored successor Fuchsia is closer than ever to being deployed by Google? We emphatically say "No!" Google wouldn't custom design a chip to work so seamlessly with Android if Fuchsia was on the way. Nor would it have redesigned the look and feel of Android if the OS had just a couple of years left.

What makes this decision not to promote Android on the new Pixels even stranger is that it is the software experience that consumers think of when they choose the new Pixels over the new iPhone models. Google is amazing when it comes to adding features to Android that make the Pixels more useful than the iPhone. Truthfully, many find iOS boring and those choosing to buy a new Pixel over the iPhone are doing so for one reason-when it comes to software Apple cannot compete with Google.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless