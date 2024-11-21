Pixel phones and some Android models get a cool AI list creation tool in the Google Keep app

Back in March, we told you that Google was testing a new feature for the superb Google Notes app that uses AI to help users generate lists. At the time, Google was calling this the "Help me create a list" tool and is now also referred to as the Google Keep Magic List. The feature is available to certain Android users only. For example, Pixel users can create a Magic List but non-Pixel owners can create one too if they have a Google One AI Premium membership, or enroll in Google Workspace Labs.





This is a pretty cool feature since it can help you create a list of things you need to bring to a picnic in Central Park, or a shopping list of items you'll need to cook a Thanksgiving dinner for 10. Heck, you can even create a list of the top Beatles songs that a fan of the band should listen to. You can also have the list set up to include boxes that can be checked off when an item has been shipped or a song heard. Whatever kind of list you need, Google Keep can create with the Magic List.







To use the Magic List you'll need to open the Google Keep app on a compatible phone. Tap the "+" button on the lower right of the screen. That will bring up four options that Keep users will get to select from.







Image

Drawing

List

Text





Press on List and you will see a rectangular box with a blue background that says, "Help me create a list." Tap the rectangle and you'll be taken to a field where you can type in your list creation request. For example, you can type in "Create shopping list for a family picnic for four." Tap the create button and the list is created. To turn it into a proper list, press the Insert button in the lower right corner and you'll have a shopping list that you can use at the supermarket. Check the appropriate box when you find each item to keep the list up-to-date.











If you don't like the results of the list created by AI, you can hit the refresh button. You can also leave feedback for Google by tapping on the thumbs up or thumbs down button depending on whether you're happy with the list created by AI.