Android version of Google Keep app can now create the AI-generated lists you ask for

Google Keep is an underrated Swiss Army knife of an app that you can use to keep notes, generate shopping lists, and more. The app is available for iOS and Android and we are writing about the Android variant of the app available from the Play Store. Back in March, we first told you that Google Keep was getting a new feature that uses AI to create a new list . Called "Help me create a list," the feature is rolling out now to Android users.





Powered by Gemini, Google happened to mention "Help me create a list" during the unveiling of the Pixel 9 series. With the feature, the AI not only helps you create a list, but also populates it. For example, let's say you are creating a new Google Keep note. Open the app and press the "+" button and you'll see another button that says "Help me create a list." Press it and you will see a box where you'll type in the kind of list you need.





Android phones including my For my example, I typed in "shopping list for a diabetic." When I was done, I tapped the Create button and the list appeared. You can then have the note inserted into a blank list or have it created again when you need it. The feature is being disseminated now to all Android phones running Google Keep version v5.24.322.01.90 and this build of Keep with "Help me create a list" has been spotted on severalincluding my Pixel 6 Pro running the latest Android 15 Beta.









If you want to disable this feature, tap the hamburger menu icon on the top left of the display. Press Settings and on the very bottom of the page there will be a switch that you can toggle off to disable "Help me create a list." But here's the strange thing; this toggle switch is only available on a subsequent version of the Keep app for Android, version 2.24.332.02.90. That build has not yet arrived on my Pixel 6 Pro and apparently, this second build with the toggle switch has been pushed out to only a few devices. Luckily, this build isn't required for the "Help me create a list" feature to work on the Google Keep for Android app.





