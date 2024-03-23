Up Next:
Google Keep testing an AI-assisted "help me create a list" feature and a new floating toolbar
Google is steadily infusing its AI capabilities across its various products, and the latest recipient of this is Google Keep. The note-taking app now has a new feature that allows users to quickly create task lists and reminders using Gemini, Google's AI-powered assistant.
Following the introduction of Gemini Workspace features for personal accounts, Google Keep is the latest app to receive an AI boost. Spotted by 9to5Google and Android expert Mishaal Rahman, a new experimental feature, "Help me create a list," is now being tested with some Android users.
"Help me create a list" joins the "Help me write" feature in Gmail as a mobile-focused use of Google's Gemini AI. Other Gemini Workspace features currently focus on web apps like Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Meet.
How does it work?This generative AI tool simplifies list making. When creating a new Google Keep note, you'll spot a wide "Help me create a list" button. Tap it, enter your list topic, and the AI generates a starting point for your list. The more detail you provide, the better the results, and you can also give feedback with a thumbs up or down to refine the AI's suggestions over time.
Images via Mishaal Rahman
A new look for Google KeepIn addition to the AI addition, Google Keep is also testing a new floating bottom toolbar similar to the one that was recently rolled out to the Google Chat app. The separate buttons for audio and photo notes will disappear in favor of this more manageable bar, with these options available within a note.
Old vs. New Google Keep bottom toolbar
Images via TheSPAndroid
This new look was spotted by @AssembleDebug of TheSPAndroid in version 5.24.102 of the app and enabled via a flag, meaning it is not yet available to the public. However, once enabled, it was found to include options to quickly create a list or a drawing on either side and housing a central "new note" button. Notably, it uses Google's Dynamic Color customization, and its smaller footprint allows for more note content to be visible at a glance.
