Google just empowered parents to manage their kids' devices with these incredible new features
Keeping kids safe online these days is a top priority for parents, and finding the right tools to help manage their online experiences is essential. To help with this, Google's Family Link app has been updated with new features and a redesigned interface to make it easier for parents to guide their children's digital habits. These changes are meant to simplify the process of monitoring screen time, managing app access, and setting boundaries for device usage.
The School time feature, initially introduced for smartwatches like the Fitbit ACE LTE and Samsung Galaxy Watch for Kids, is now expanding to Android phones and tablets. This feature allows parents to set schedules that limit device functionality and silence notifications during school hours, helping kids focus on learning. Parents can customize School time by choosing which apps are restricted and which are allowed. They can also easily adjust the schedule for breaks, holidays, or other times when restrictions shouldn't apply. While School time limits access to many features, it still allows kids to make emergency calls. This feature gives parents more control over their children's device usage during school and helps establish a healthy balance between technology and learning.
Another helpful update is the ability for parents to manage their child's contacts on Android phones. Similar to the feature already available on the Galaxy Watch for Kids, parents can now approve contacts for their children's phones directly through Family Link. This allows parents to control who their children can call and text using Google Messages and the phone's dialer app. Children can also request to add new contacts, which parents can then approve or deny through Family Link. It's important to note that these contact restrictions apply only to the Google Messages and Phone apps, and do not affect third-party communication apps. Also, these restrictions require the child's phone to be running Android 14 or higher.
I believe these Family Link updates will be welcomed additions, as they give parents more control over their children's digital usage and allow them to focus more on other important aspects of their children's lives. The streamlined interface and new features like School time and parent-managed contacts make setting boundaries, encouraging healthy habits, and online safety easier.
Family Link's new look streamlines the experience for parents by incorporating a dedicated Screen Time tab, bringing together all the tools for managing how much time kids spend on their devices. This includes summaries of app and device usage, along with the ability to set daily time limits. Parents can also easily schedule Downtime, periods when device access is restricted, and School time, a new feature designed to minimize distractions during school hours. The Controls tab provides a central location for managing account settings, privacy options, and content filters, allowing parents to approve app downloads and block websites. For parents managing multiple children and devices, Family Link now offers a simplified way to switch between profiles and adjust settings from a single page.
Family Link’s new look. | Image credit — Google
School time on Android. | Image credit — Google
Parent-managed contacts. | Image credit — Google
