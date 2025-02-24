Google is now giving Pixel buyers more extended warranty options
Referential image of a Google Pixel 9 Pro. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Google is now offering a two-year, one-time payment option for its Pixel Preferred Care warranty program, expanding coverage choices for its users. This new option gives Pixel owners another way to protect their devices beyond the existing monthly subscription. Previously, the two-year plan was only available for Fitbit devices, but now it's being extended to a range of Pixel products.
Warranties have become a common part of purchasing electronics, especially with the rising cost of smartphones and other tech. They provide a safety net against accidental damage, malfunctions, and other unforeseen issues. Historically, warranties were often limited and costly, sometimes making them more of a burden than a benefit. Over time, manufacturers have started offering more comprehensive and flexible warranty options to attract customers and build trust in their products, which reflects the increasing reliance on technology in our daily lives and the desire for consumers to protect their investments.
The updated Preferred Care support page reveals that Pixel phones from the Pixel 7 series onward are eligible for this two-year plan. This includes the newest Pixel 9, 8, and 7 models, as well as the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Watch devices. The cost of the two-year plan varies depending on the specific device. For example, the Pixel 9 and 8 cost $159, while the Pixel 9 Pro and 8 Pro are priced at $249. The foldable Pixel devices, like the Pixel Fold, will cost $279 for the two-year coverage. Lower-priced devices such as the Pixel 8a and 7a are eligible for the plans at $109 and $99, respectively. The Pixel Tablet’s two-year warranty is $99, and both the Pixel Watch 2 and 3 are covered for $89.
Two-year, one-time Pixel Preferred care warranty program option for the Pixel 9 Pro. | Image credit — Google Store
Another significant update involves Google's partnership with a new insurance provider, Asurion. Starting February 24, 2025, Asurion will be the service contract provider for all newly shipped Pixel devices. However, devices shipped before this date will still be covered by Assurant, Google's previous partner. This change in providers could potentially bring different terms, conditions, or service experiences for Pixel users, though the specifics of these changes are not detailed in the support page.
I personally like this change, as I believe it gives more flexibility to Pixel owners. Having a one-time payment option for a two-year warranty can be more appealing to some people than a recurring monthly charge. It simplifies budgeting and offers peace of mind knowing your device is protected for a set period.
