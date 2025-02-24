GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Google is now giving Pixel buyers more extended warranty options

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google Google Pixel
Image of someone holding a Google Pixel 9 Pro
Referential image of a Google Pixel 9 Pro. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Google is now offering a two-year, one-time payment option for its Pixel Preferred Care warranty program, expanding coverage choices for its users. This new option gives Pixel owners another way to protect their devices beyond the existing monthly subscription. Previously, the two-year plan was only available for Fitbit devices, but now it's being extended to a range of Pixel products.

Warranties have become a common part of purchasing electronics, especially with the rising cost of smartphones and other tech. They provide a safety net against accidental damage, malfunctions, and other unforeseen issues. Historically, warranties were often limited and costly, sometimes making them more of a burden than a benefit. Over time, manufacturers have started offering more comprehensive and flexible warranty options to attract customers and build trust in their products, which reflects the increasing reliance on technology in our daily lives and the desire for consumers to protect their investments.

The updated Preferred Care support page reveals that Pixel phones from the Pixel 7 series onward are eligible for this two-year plan. This includes the newest Pixel 9, 8, and 7 models, as well as the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Watch devices. The cost of the two-year plan varies depending on the specific device. For example, the Pixel 9 and 8 cost $159, while the Pixel 9 Pro and 8 Pro are priced at $249. The foldable Pixel devices, like the Pixel Fold, will cost $279 for the two-year coverage. Lower-priced devices such as the Pixel 8a and 7a are eligible for the plans at $109 and $99, respectively. The Pixel Tablet’s two-year warranty is $99, and both the Pixel Watch 2 and 3 are covered for $89.



Another significant update involves Google's partnership with a new insurance provider, Asurion. Starting February 24, 2025, Asurion will be the service contract provider for all newly shipped Pixel devices. However, devices shipped before this date will still be covered by Assurant, Google's previous partner. This change in providers could potentially bring different terms, conditions, or service experiences for Pixel users, though the specifics of these changes are not detailed in the support page.

I personally like this change, as I believe it gives more flexibility to Pixel owners. Having a one-time payment option for a two-year warranty can be more appealing to some people than a recurring monthly charge. It simplifies budgeting and offers peace of mind knowing your device is protected for a set period.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones

Latest News

The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless