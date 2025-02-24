Google is now giving Pixel buyers more extended warranty options

Referential image of a Google Pixel 9 Pro . | Image credit — PhoneArena





Pixel 9

Pixel Tablet









Another significant update involves Google's partnership with a new insurance provider, Asurion. Starting February 24, 2025, Asurion will be the service contract provider for all newly shipped Pixel devices. However, devices shipped before this date will still be covered by Assurant, Google's previous partner. This change in providers could potentially bring different terms, conditions, or service experiences for Pixel users, though the specifics of these changes are not detailed in the support page. Another significant update involves Google's partnership with a new insurance provider, Asurion. Starting February 24, 2025, Asurion will be the service contract provider for all newly shipped Pixel devices. However, devices shipped before this date will still be covered by Assurant, Google's previous partner. This change in providers could potentially bring different terms, conditions, or service experiences for Pixel users, though the specifics of these changes are not detailed in the support page.





I personally like this change, as I believe it gives more flexibility to Pixel owners. Having a one-time payment option for a two-year warranty can be more appealing to some people than a recurring monthly charge. It simplifies budgeting and offers peace of mind knowing your device is protected for a set period.