Google introduces Fitbit Labs to give you AI-powered health insights

How Fitbit Labs leverages Google's Gemini AI

More AI-powered features coming to Fitbit Labs





Fitbit's introduction of Fitbit Labs and its focus on AI-powered insights mark a new direction for the company. This move could make Fitbit a more integral part of users' health and wellness journeys. The integration of Google's Gemini AI could potentially provide users with more personalized and actionable health information.





Fitbit Labs is an interesting development in the wearable technology space. I've always been interested in how AI can be used to improve our lives, and this seems like a great application of it. I'm also curious to see how accurate and helpful the insights provided by the AI are. If it's truly able to provide personalized and actionable advice, it could be a valuable tool for managing our health. I'm also interested in seeing what other features Fitbit will add to Labs in the future. Overall, I think this is a positive development and I'm excited to see where it goes.





Fitbit Labs utilizes Google's Gemini AI models. These models analyze Fitbit data, such as sleep patterns, activity levels, and heart rate, to offer personalized insights. The AI presents these insights in an easy-to-understand format, including charts and graphs. This information can help users understand the connections between their health metrics and provide actionable advice for managing their well-being.Fitbit plans to use Labs to test more features that integrate Google's AI innovations into the Fitbit experience. It's important to note that Labs features will be available for a limited time, and some may require a Fitbit Premium subscription.