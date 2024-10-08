Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!
Google introduces Fitbit Labs to give you AI-powered health insights

An image of the Fitbit Charge 6
Fitbit Charge 6 | Image credit — PhoneArena

Fitbit, the wearable tech company owned by Google, has launched Fitbit Labs, a new program that lets users test experimental features powered by Google's Gemini AI. This program focuses on providing personalized health and wellness insights to users. The first feature available in Fitbit Labs is an "insights explorer" which analyzes user data to provide answers to health questions and reveal trends.

Fitbit Labs is currently available to selected users, who can opt in to test new features and provide feedback. To access Labs, users can navigate to the 'You' tab within the Fitbit app. If eligible, they can join immediately or sign up for a waitlist.



How Fitbit Labs leverages Google's Gemini AI

Fitbit Labs utilizes Google's Gemini AI models. These models analyze Fitbit data, such as sleep patterns, activity levels, and heart rate, to offer personalized insights. The AI presents these insights in an easy-to-understand format, including charts and graphs. This information can help users understand the connections between their health metrics and provide actionable advice for managing their well-being.

More AI-powered features coming to Fitbit Labs

Fitbit plans to use Labs to test more features that integrate Google's AI innovations into the Fitbit experience. It's important to note that Labs features will be available for a limited time, and some may require a Fitbit Premium subscription.

Fitbit's introduction of Fitbit Labs and its focus on AI-powered insights mark a new direction for the company. This move could make Fitbit a more integral part of users' health and wellness journeys. The integration of Google's Gemini AI could potentially provide users with more personalized and actionable health information.

Fitbit Labs is an interesting development in the wearable technology space. I've always been interested in how AI can be used to improve our lives, and this seems like a great application of it. I'm also curious to see how accurate and helpful the insights provided by the AI are. If it's truly able to provide personalized and actionable advice, it could be a valuable tool for managing our health. I'm also interested in seeing what other features Fitbit will add to Labs in the future. Overall, I think this is a positive development and I'm excited to see where it goes.

Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

