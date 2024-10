Google Home's Favorites widget finally available for all Android users

The widget is scalable, letting you adjust its size. | Image credit – PhoneArena





Tap and hold the Home app icon. Select Widgets. Press and hold the entire Favorites widget. Drag and drop the Favorites widget onto your home screen.

On your Home screen, touch and hold an empty space. Tap Widgets. Locate the app that has the widget you want. Tap the app to see the list of available widgets. Touch and hold the widget you wish to, and you'll see images of your Home screens. Slide the widget to your desired spot and lift your finger to place it.

This widget updates the status of your smart home devices every 30 minutes. You can easily turn lights, blinds, and other gadgets on or off with just one tap. Tapping on tiles for the Camera, Wi-Fi, Thermostat, and Commands takes you straight to the device controls page. However, for more sensitive actions – like opening smart locks or garage doors or checking camera feeds – you'll need to go through different levels of user authentication.To start using this widget, make sure you've updated to the latest version of the Google Home app. Before setting up your Favorites widget, you'll need to add a home and configure your smart home devices in the Home app.Curious about how to add the Favorites widget to your Home screen? You've got a few options. One straightforward way to do it is from the Home app icon by following these steps:Or you can also add the Favorites widget from the Widget Library. Here's how:The rollout of this convenient widget to all Android users is definitely a smart move by Google, and I bet many people will jump at the chance to use it. I mean, with smart home gadgets gaining traction lately, it makes perfect sense to give people more ways to manage them. Recent stats (subscription may be required) indicate that the global number of smart homes is set to soar, with an expected increase of 424.5 million users – an impressive 117.69 percent growth – between 2023 and 2028.