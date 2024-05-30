Android gets editable Google Messages, Google Home Favorites Widget, Instant Hotspot, and more

2. Instant hotspot between Android devices The company is also introducing instant hotspot functionality, enabling seamless one-tap connection between The company is also introducing instant hotspot functionality, enabling seamless one-tap connection between Android phones and tablets or Chromebooks, eliminating the need to manually enter passwords. Additionally, Google Meet calls can now be transferred between devices during a call, simply by tapping the Cast icon.

3. More Emoji Kitchen combinations For emoji enthusiasts, Google is rolling out new Emoji Kitchen combinations, allowing users to create unique stickers by mixing and matching their favorite emojis. As usual, Emoji Kitchen is available right within Gboard.

4. New Google Home Favorites widget To streamline smart home management, a new Google Home Favorites widget can be added to Android phone home screens. This widget provides quick access to frequently used smart devices, allowing users to adjust settings like room temperature or lighting with a single tap. You may recall that this had been spotted in the app's code earlier this week, and now it is official.

5. Wear OS smart home control in the watch face Wear OS smartwatch users will also benefit from enhanced smart home control. The Google Home Favorites tile and complication now offer convenient access to smart devices directly from the watch face. This allows users to perform actions like unlocking doors or adjusting lights before arriving home.

6. PayPal support in Google Wallet on Wear OS Google Wallet on Wear OS is expanding its payment options, with PayPal now supported in the U.S. and Germany. This means users can make secure payments for everyday purchases directly from their wrist.

7. Digital car key in more vehicles Finally, Google's digital car key technology is expanding to select models from MINI, Mercedes-Benz, and Polestar. Users with compatible vehicles can lock, unlock, and start their cars using their phones, and even share digital keys with others securely.







These updates aim to improve the Android ecosystem, providing greater convenience, customization, and control across a range of devices and everyday activities. All of the above features should be rolling out soon.

Among the most notable changes is the ability to edit sent messages within 15 minutes in Google Messages. This feature, long awaited by users, allows for correcting typos or clarifying meaning after hitting send.