Google Home could soon let you link Matter devices already linked to another ecosystem

Option to link to a second Matter-controlled device without having to reset | Image credit — Android Authority





This advancement holds immense promise for various use cases. It will streamline the transition for users switching smart home platforms, allowing them to bring their existing Matter devices to Google Home without any hassle. It will also empower users who prefer using multiple smart home platforms concurrently, providing the flexibility to control their Matter devices from both Google Home and another platform of their choice.Imagine having a Matter-enabled smart light that's already set up with Apple HomeKit. With this potential update, you could simply scan the second QR code on the light and link it to Google Home as well. This means you could control the light using both Siri and Google Assistant, whichever is more convenient at the moment.While the feature isn't live yet, its discovery in the Google Home app is exciting news for the smart home community. It underscores Google's commitment to making Matter integration as user-friendly as possible. By removing barriers and enhancing flexibility, this update has the potential to further solidify Matter's position as the go-to standard for smart home interoperability.We eagerly await the official rollout of this feature, which promises to elevate the Google Home experience and empower users to build and manage their smart homes with ease.