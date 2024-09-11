Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Google Home could soon let you link Matter devices already linked to another ecosystem

Apps Google
An image of the Google and Matter logos with several smart home devices
Google Home, a central hub for smart home enthusiasts, could be getting a significant update that simplifies the management of Matter-enabled devices. An APK teardown of the latest Google Home app has revealed code suggesting the potential to link existing Matter devices, even if they were initially set up on a different platform.

This feature addresses a common pain point for users who have a mix of smart home devices across various ecosystems. Currently, if you've set up a Matter device on Apple HomeKit or another platform and then want to use it with Google Home, you need to reset the device and go through the setup process again.

The potential update aims to make this process seamless. It's expected to leverage the second QR code that most Matter devices can generate, which enables linking to another controller app without a reset. This means you could effortlessly add an already-configured Matter device to Google Home, saving time and eliminating frustration.

Option to link to a second Matter-controlled device without having to reset | Image credit — Android Authority

This advancement holds immense promise for various use cases. It will streamline the transition for users switching smart home platforms, allowing them to bring their existing Matter devices to Google Home without any hassle. It will also empower users who prefer using multiple smart home platforms concurrently, providing the flexibility to control their Matter devices from both Google Home and another platform of their choice.

Imagine having a Matter-enabled smart light that's already set up with Apple HomeKit. With this potential update, you could simply scan the second QR code on the light and link it to Google Home as well. This means you could control the light using both Siri and Google Assistant, whichever is more convenient at the moment.

While the feature isn't live yet, its discovery in the Google Home app is exciting news for the smart home community. It underscores Google's commitment to making Matter integration as user-friendly as possible. By removing barriers and enhancing flexibility, this update has the potential to further solidify Matter's position as the go-to standard for smart home interoperability.

We eagerly await the official rollout of this feature, which promises to elevate the Google Home experience and empower users to build and manage their smart homes with ease.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

