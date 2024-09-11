Google Home could soon let you link Matter devices already linked to another ecosystem
Google Home, a central hub for smart home enthusiasts, could be getting a significant update that simplifies the management of Matter-enabled devices. An APK teardown of the latest Google Home app has revealed code suggesting the potential to link existing Matter devices, even if they were initially set up on a different platform.
The potential update aims to make this process seamless. It's expected to leverage the second QR code that most Matter devices can generate, which enables linking to another controller app without a reset. This means you could effortlessly add an already-configured Matter device to Google Home, saving time and eliminating frustration.
Imagine having a Matter-enabled smart light that's already set up with Apple HomeKit. With this potential update, you could simply scan the second QR code on the light and link it to Google Home as well. This means you could control the light using both Siri and Google Assistant, whichever is more convenient at the moment.
While the feature isn't live yet, its discovery in the Google Home app is exciting news for the smart home community. It underscores Google's commitment to making Matter integration as user-friendly as possible. By removing barriers and enhancing flexibility, this update has the potential to further solidify Matter's position as the go-to standard for smart home interoperability.
This feature addresses a common pain point for users who have a mix of smart home devices across various ecosystems. Currently, if you've set up a Matter device on Apple HomeKit or another platform and then want to use it with Google Home, you need to reset the device and go through the setup process again.
Option to link to a second Matter-controlled device without having to reset | Image credit — Android Authority
This advancement holds immense promise for various use cases. It will streamline the transition for users switching smart home platforms, allowing them to bring their existing Matter devices to Google Home without any hassle. It will also empower users who prefer using multiple smart home platforms concurrently, providing the flexibility to control their Matter devices from both Google Home and another platform of their choice.
While the feature isn't live yet, its discovery in the Google Home app is exciting news for the smart home community. It underscores Google's commitment to making Matter integration as user-friendly as possible. By removing barriers and enhancing flexibility, this update has the potential to further solidify Matter's position as the go-to standard for smart home interoperability.
We eagerly await the official rollout of this feature, which promises to elevate the Google Home experience and empower users to build and manage their smart homes with ease.
