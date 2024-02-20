Google halts downloads of Android 15 DP1 OTA due to image corruption





As reported by As reported by Android Authority , Google has posted a notice on the Android Developers website announcing the issue. The reason for this abrupt pause happens to be a known issue that occurs when sideloading OTA images. In some cases, sideloading the DP1 build triggers a problematic "Device is corrupted" message. The warning states:





"An issue with sideloading the Developer Preview 1 build can sometimes cause the device to show a "Device is corrupted" message after sideloading is completed. Due to the potential disruption that this issue can cause, we've temporarily disabled downloads for OTA images until we can further troubleshoot the issue. To work around this issue, we recommend that developers flash a factory image to test devices instead."





Source: Android Developers

While this is an unwelcome roadblock, there's a way to work around the issue. Instead of side-loading OTA images, Google recommends that developers interested in testing Android 15 DP1 opt to flash a factory image to their chosen devices. It bears repeating that this build is not meant for regular daily driver use, but rather for app developers to test their apps on.



Currently, there's no indication from Google about when the issue will be resolved and downloads will resume. This news primarily impacts developers, as this is an early build, and probably not even that much since developers would probably end up flashing their devices anyway. While this is an unwelcome roadblock, there's a way to work around the issue. Instead of side-loading OTA images, Google recommends that developers interested in testingDP1 opt to flash a factory image to their chosen devices. It bears repeating that this build is not meant for regular daily driver use, but rather for app developers to test their apps on.Currently, there's no indication from Google about when the issue will be resolved and downloads will resume. This news primarily impacts developers, as this is an early build, and probably not even that much since developers would probably end up flashing their devices anyway.





However, the concern for the rest of us is purely how this will affect the timeline for the rest of the Android 15 releases. Will this cause the subsequent beta and stable release dates to be pushed back? Only time will tell. For now, we will just hope that Google can fix the current OTA build and make sure the issue doesn't trickle down to future ones.