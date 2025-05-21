Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Google brings Gemini to another highly anticipated smartphone series

After announcing support for Android 16 Beta 3, Oppo has another big surprise for fans owning its new Reno 14 phones.

Google and Oppo have been working together to further improve AI integration in smartphones. After recently announcing that its flagship Find X8 will support Android 16 Beta 3, Oppo revealed this week that Google Gemini is coming to its Reno 14 series.

Initially introduced in China last week, Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro are now being prepared for their global launch. Oppo hasn’t yet confirmed when they will be available, but today’s announcement confirmed they will be available in all markets where the company sells its products.

Building upon its partnership with Google, Oppo plans to take AI integration to the next level by adding Gemini to its mid-range Reno 14 phones. Gemini will be able to pull information and help Reno 14 users take action across multiple apps and services, including Oppo Notes, Calendar, and Clock.

Also, Reno 14 users will be able to complete tasks directly in their chat thanks to Google’s Gemini. With a single prompt, users can ask Gemini to work across their apps, simply by pressing and holding the side button to activate Gemini.

With the Reno14 Series, we are collaborating closely with Google to systematically integrate Google Gemini into OPPO core apps. This integration will enable users to effortlessly perform complex actions across multiple apps using simple natural language queries, significantly enhancing AI convenience.

– Kai Tang, President of OPPO's Software Engineering, May 2025

Oppo Reno 14 series launches globally with Google Gemini | Image credit: Oppo

But wait, there’s more! Oppo revealed that Gemini will support multi-app experiences to help users complete even more tasks and save time. For example, Reno 14 users can ask Gemini to summarize key points from a large document and save the summary directly into Oppo Notes app for easy access.

With the addition of Google Gemini, managing schedules and daily routines will also become more intuitive. For instance, after booking a hotel or plane flight, Reno 14 owners can ask Gemini to “add this to my Oppo Calendar,” which will automatically create an event in the app.

Today’s announcement doesn’t really come as a surprise since Oppo announced earlier this year at MWC 2025 that it plans to enhance its AI strategy with new partnerships and collaborations. On top of that, Oppo revealed that it wants to bring AI features to nearly 100 million users by the end of 2025, but that will mostly depend on the popularity of its new phones.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless