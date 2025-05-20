Gemini is everywhere: here is everything Google announced its chatGPT rival is getting
From camera tricks to Chrome integrations, these Gemini updates aim to change how you use your devices
Gemini is no longer just a chatbot. At Google I/O 2025, a wide range of new features and upgrades were introduced that show how deeply Gemini is being woven into the Google ecosystem and into users' daily lives. Here's everything that was announced:
Gemini Live is now free on mobile
The biggest update is Gemini Live, now available for free on both Android and iOS. It allows users to use their phone's camera or screen sharing to get real-time help. Instead of describing a problem, you can just show it. Google says people spend five times longer using Gemini Live compared to text chat, and deeper integration with other apps is coming soon. Features like adding events to Calendar, checking locations in Maps, or saving notes in Keep will be built right in.
Video credit — Google
Imagen 4 and Veo 3 bring your ideas to life
Creative users have new tools to work with. Imagen 4 is Google's latest image generation model, offering sharper visuals and better text rendering. It's ideal for designing presentations, invitations, or social posts, and it's available in the Gemini app now. Veo 3, on the other hand, can generate full videos with background sounds, sound effects, and even character dialogue. This feature is limited to users in the U.S. with the Google AI Ultra subscription.
Video credit — Google
Deep Research and Canvas upgrades
Gemini's research tools are getting smarter. Users can now upload PDFs and images to Deep Research, combining personal files with public sources for deeper analysis. Soon, integration with Google Drive and Gmail will allow even more context. Canvas, the Gemini app's creative space, now supports coding websites and apps just by describing them. It also supports quizzes, infographics, and audio content in over 45 languages.
Video credit — Google
Gemini in Chrome and smarter studying
Gemini is coming to Chrome starting this week, available to Pro and Ultra users in the U.S. using English on Windows or macOS. It will help explain or summarize content directly on the page. On the education side, Gemini now offers interactive quizzes that adapt to your needs, offering follow-up questions based on your weak areas. College students in select countries, including the U.S. and UK, can access Gemini Pro for free during the school year.
New subscription plans: Pro and Ultra
Google is launching two paid plans: Google AI Pro at $19.99 per month and Google AI Ultra at $249.99 per month. Pro includes advanced tools like Flow and NotebookLM with higher usage limits. Ultra users get early access to the most powerful models and experimental features like Agent Mode, which can carry out complex tasks using Google services with minimal input.
Google AI Pro and Ultra pricing. | Image credit — Google"
With these updates, Gemini users can expect it to become a much more capable and helpful assistant in every part of the digital experience. It's pretty much everywhere now, so it's very likely that you'll be trying out at least one of these features at some point.
