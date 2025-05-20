Gemini is everywhere: here is everything Google announced its chatGPT rival is getting

Gemini Live is now free on mobile





Video credit — Google

Imagen 4 and Veo 3 bring your ideas to life

Creative users have new tools to work with. Imagen 4 is Google's latest image generation model, offering sharper visuals and better text rendering. It's ideal for designing presentations, invitations, or social posts, and it's available in the Gemini app now. Veo 3, on the other hand, can generate full videos with background sounds, sound effects, and even character dialogue. This feature is limited to users in the U.S. with the Google AI Ultra subscription. Creative users have new tools to work with. Imagen 4 is Google's latest image generation model, offering sharper visuals and better text rendering. It's ideal for designing presentations, invitations, or social posts, and it's available in the Gemini app now. Veo 3, on the other hand, can generate full videos with background sounds, sound effects, and even character dialogue. This feature is limited to users in the U.S. with the Google AI Ultra subscription.

Video credit — Google

Deep Research and Canvas upgrades

Gemini's research tools are getting smarter. Users can now upload PDFs and images to Deep Research, combining personal files with public sources for deeper analysis. Soon, integration with Google Drive and Gmail will allow even more context. Canvas, the Gemini app's creative space, now supports coding websites and apps just by describing them. It also supports quizzes, infographics, and audio content in over 45 languages. Gemini's research tools are getting smarter. Users can now upload PDFs and images to Deep Research, combining personal files with public sources for deeper analysis. Soon, integration with Google Drive and Gmail will allow even more context. Canvas, the Gemini app's creative space, now supports coding websites and apps just by describing them. It also supports quizzes, infographics, and audio content in over 45 languages.





Video credit — Google

Gemini in Chrome and smarter studying

Gemini is coming to Chrome starting this week, available to Pro and Ultra users in the U.S. using English on Windows or macOS. It will help explain or summarize content directly on the page. On the education side, Gemini now offers interactive quizzes that adapt to your needs, offering follow-up questions based on your weak areas. College students in select countries, including the U.S. and UK, can access Gemini Pro for free during the school year. Gemini is coming to Chrome starting this week, available to Pro and Ultra users in the U.S. using English on Windows or macOS. It will help explain or summarize content directly on the page. On the education side, Gemini now offers interactive quizzes that adapt to your needs, offering follow-up questions based on your weak areas. College students in select countries, including the U.S. and UK, can access Gemini Pro for free during the school year.









New subscription plans: Pro and Ultra

Google is launching two paid plans: Google AI Pro at $19.99 per month and Google is launching two paid plans: Google AI Pro at $19.99 per month and Google AI Ultra at $249.99 per month . Pro includes advanced tools like Flow and NotebookLM with higher usage limits. Ultra users get early access to the most powerful models and experimental features like Agent Mode, which can carry out complex tasks using Google services with minimal input.



Recommended Stories





With these updates, Gemini users can expect it to become a much more capable and helpful assistant in every part of the digital experience. It's pretty much everywhere now, so it's very likely that you'll be trying out at least one of these features at some point.



