Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

Gemini is everywhere: here is everything Google announced its chatGPT rival is getting

From camera tricks to Chrome integrations, these Gemini updates aim to change how you use your devices

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Apps Google
Header image that includes all the areas where Gemini will be updated
Gemini is no longer just a chatbot. At Google I/O 2025, a wide range of new features and upgrades were introduced that show how deeply Gemini is being woven into the Google ecosystem and into users' daily lives. Here's everything that was announced:

Gemini Live is now free on mobile


The biggest update is Gemini Live, now available for free on both Android and iOS. It allows users to use their phone's camera or screen sharing to get real-time help. Instead of describing a problem, you can just show it. Google says people spend five times longer using Gemini Live compared to text chat, and deeper integration with other apps is coming soon. Features like adding events to Calendar, checking locations in Maps, or saving notes in Keep will be built right in.

Video credit — Google

Imagen 4 and Veo 3 bring your ideas to life


Creative users have new tools to work with. Imagen 4 is Google's latest image generation model, offering sharper visuals and better text rendering. It's ideal for designing presentations, invitations, or social posts, and it's available in the Gemini app now. Veo 3, on the other hand, can generate full videos with background sounds, sound effects, and even character dialogue. This feature is limited to users in the U.S. with the Google AI Ultra subscription.

Video credit — Google

Deep Research and Canvas upgrades


Gemini's research tools are getting smarter. Users can now upload PDFs and images to Deep Research, combining personal files with public sources for deeper analysis. Soon, integration with Google Drive and Gmail will allow even more context. Canvas, the Gemini app's creative space, now supports coding websites and apps just by describing them. It also supports quizzes, infographics, and audio content in over 45 languages.

Video credit — Google

Gemini in Chrome and smarter studying


Gemini is coming to Chrome starting this week, available to Pro and Ultra users in the U.S. using English on Windows or macOS. It will help explain or summarize content directly on the page. On the education side, Gemini now offers interactive quizzes that adapt to your needs, offering follow-up questions based on your weak areas. College students in select countries, including the U.S. and UK, can access Gemini Pro for free during the school year.

Video Thumbnail


New subscription plans: Pro and Ultra


Google is launching two paid plans: Google AI Pro at $19.99 per month and Google AI Ultra at $249.99 per month. Pro includes advanced tools like Flow and NotebookLM with higher usage limits. Ultra users get early access to the most powerful models and experimental features like Agent Mode, which can carry out complex tasks using Google services with minimal input.

Recommended Stories

With these updates, Gemini users can expect it to become a much more capable and helpful assistant in every part of the digital experience. It's pretty much everywhere now, so it's very likely that you'll be trying out at least one of these features at some point.

Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile has already given phone buyers a reason not to pick any other carrier this year
T-Mobile has already given phone buyers a reason not to pick any other carrier this year
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Google Messages rival is back from the dead and getting even better
Google Messages rival is back from the dead and getting even better
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one

Latest News

Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless