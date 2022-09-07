Analyst predicts March 2023 for a possible release of Google's first foldable phone

Pixel Fold may launch in March, 2023

It's true that we've heard about a possible launch of Google's first foldable phone before: first, we expected it in 2021 (but it, obviously, didn't show up). And now, it's display analyst Ross Young that shares some interesting info about it, with a possible release in March 2023 of the first foldable phone by Mountain View.





4 months till the foldable Pixel smartphone starts panel production. Are you excited? I am assuming it will launch in March. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) September 6, 2022

