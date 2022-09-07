Analyst predicts March 2023 for a possible release of Google's first foldable phone
Samsung's foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, is still hot in people's minds and we hear about yet another exciting foldable to join the innovative phone market. This time, we are talking about Google's first foldable phone (which currently doesn't have a name, but we may refer to it as the 'Google Pixel Fold'). Reputable display analyst Ross Young now predicts the device will launch in March, 2023 (via Android Headlines).
It is expected to come with 120Hz display refresh rate on a flexible 7.6-inch OLED main display, and an outer display which can be used when the phone is folded. However, not much else is known about it at the moment. When we know more, we'll tell you, so stay tuned!
Pixel Fold may launch in March, 2023
It's true that we've heard about a possible launch of Google's first foldable phone before: first, we expected it in 2021 (but it, obviously, didn't show up). And now, it's display analyst Ross Young that shares some interesting info about it, with a possible release in March 2023 of the first foldable phone by Mountain View.
Young states that there are four months till panel production for the foldable starts, and he expects a March release. At this moment, the Pixel Fold is expected to be a direct competitor of the Z Fold 4, meaning it will open like a book rather than be a Z Flip-like clamshell device.
4 months till the foldable Pixel smartphone starts panel production. Are you excited? I am assuming it will launch in March.— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) September 6, 2022
For now, details surrounding it are pretty much shrouded in mystery though. Starting from its name, which may or may not be 'Google Pixel Fold', as this is just a suggestive name, many details about it are still to be unveiled (or leaked). Recent rumors indicate the device may be called Pixel Notepad.
