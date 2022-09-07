 Analyst predicts March 2023 for a possible release of Google's first foldable phone - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+
iPhone 14 announcement event
Upcoming event
iPhone 14 announcement event
Sep 07, Wed, 12:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
How to watch and what to expect at the next Apple Event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8, AirPods Pro 2 and more

Analyst predicts March 2023 for a possible release of Google's first foldable phone

Android Google
1
Analyst predicts March 2023 for a release date of Google's first foldable phone
Samsung's foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, is still hot in people's minds and we hear about yet another exciting foldable to join the innovative phone market. This time, we are talking about Google's first foldable phone (which currently doesn't have a name, but we may refer to it as the 'Google Pixel Fold'). Reputable display analyst Ross Young now predicts the device will launch in March, 2023 (via Android Headlines).

Pixel Fold may launch in March, 2023


It's true that we've heard about a possible launch of Google's first foldable phone before: first, we expected it in 2021 (but it, obviously, didn't show up). And now, it's display analyst Ross Young that shares some interesting info about it, with a possible release in March 2023 of the first foldable phone by Mountain View.


Young states that there are four months till panel production for the foldable starts, and he expects a March release. At this moment, the Pixel Fold is expected to be a direct competitor of the Z Fold 4, meaning it will open like a book rather than be a Z Flip-like clamshell device.

For now, details surrounding it are pretty much shrouded in mystery though. Starting from its name, which may or may not be 'Google Pixel Fold', as this is just a suggestive name, many details about it are still to be unveiled (or leaked). Recent rumors indicate the device may be called Pixel Notepad.

It is expected to come with 120Hz display refresh rate on a flexible 7.6-inch OLED main display, and an outer display which can be used when the phone is folded. However, not much else is known about it at the moment. When we know more, we'll tell you, so stay tuned!
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google confirms new Nest products for October 6 event, and a low-cost Chromecast leaks out
Google confirms new Nest products for October 6 event, and a low-cost Chromecast leaks out
Meta sets the date for its next VR event. It's October 11th.
Meta sets the date for its next VR event. It's October 11th.
AT&T is taking T-Mobile to court over 'dishonest' new publicity stunt
AT&T is taking T-Mobile to court over 'dishonest' new publicity stunt
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
Google confirms Tensor 2 and color options for the Pixel 7 series
Google confirms Tensor 2 and color options for the Pixel 7 series
Google hears the prayers! Monthly update fixes severe Pixel battery drain
Google hears the prayers! Monthly update fixes severe Pixel battery drain

Popular stories

Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount
Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Promotional video leaks for the most exciting and ambitious Motorola phone since the DROID
Promotional video leaks for the most exciting and ambitious Motorola phone since the DROID
Pixel 7 Pro: Google losing “best camera phone” title to iPhone and Samsung once and forever?
Pixel 7 Pro: Google losing “best camera phone” title to iPhone and Samsung once and forever?
Boxier Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra design gets a preview
Boxier Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra design gets a preview
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless