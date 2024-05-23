The trackers that work with Google's Find My Device network are finally shipping
Announced in 2023, but launched in April 2024, Google's Find My Device is now supporting third-party trackers which are now starting to ship to customers.
The Big G's network was delayed until Apple could bring tracker alerts to iOS. Now that this is happening with iOS 17.5, Android is welcoming AirTag-like trackers.
Pebblebee is shipping orders early, likely due to a backlog of orders. Chipolo is also beginning to ship pre-orders on May 27, but most customers will receive their deliveries in June. Pebblebee has mentioned that units will be shipped over the course of a few weeks.
Find My Device works by using the power of the Android network – created by a billion Android devices and the magic of Bluetooth. When enabled, your device will be anonymously and securely tracked by other Android devices that are nearby.
This means that if you lose your phone, you can use another device to log in to your Find My Device account and see its location on a map.
Here's a quick rundown of the new features:
The first trackers from Chipolo and Pebblebee are expected to begin shipping this month. Both companies have confirmed that their trackers will start shipping on May 27 (that's Monday). Some customers have already received confirmation emails with shipping confirmation for Pebblebee Clips.
It may take some time before customers receive their Android Find My Device trackers due to the slow and messy launch of the network. It's going to be ironic if the trackers are… lost. Just joking.
- Offline Finding: The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro get the full offline experience, so now you can find them even if they're offline or the battery's dead.
- Bluetooth Tag Support: Starting in May, tags from companies like Chipolo and Pebblebee will be trackable within Google's system, with more brand support coming soon.
- Locate Nearby Items: Zero-in on lost devices with a "Find Nearby" button. Perfect when your phone's fallen behind the couch.
- Nest Integration: Get an idea of how close lost devices are to your Nest devices at home.
- Sharing Made Easy: Share digital keys, remotes, and more with people you trust to help find lost items.
- Headphone Support: Headphones from JBL, Sony, and others will soon work with the network after a simple software update.
