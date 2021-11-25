Google outdoes itself with killer new Pixel 5a 5G Black Friday promo





But even though the 5G-enabled 6.34-inch handset is not available in many places, that's actually not the best Black Friday Pixel deal you can get at the time of this writing as far as that particular model is concerned.





If you don't have a problem using the search giant's Google Fi wireless service for at least 90 consecutive days, the Pixel 5a 5G can be yours in exchange for just $349 without jumping through too many hoops or meeting a lot of complicated special requirements.













Both existing and new Fi customers are eligible for the unprecedented $100 discount, mind you, although if you're part of the latter group, you will need to transfer your phone number from your current operator.





Otherwise, this is a pretty straightforward and exceptionally convenient offer on a reasonably powerful device with a Snapdragon 765 processor under the hood, as well as 6 gigs of RAM, 128GB internal storage space, and perhaps most impressively, a hefty 4,680mAh battery capable of 18W fast charging.





Of course, Google -made Pixel smartphones are widely known and celebrated for their remarkable camera systems, and the 5a 5G is no exception, rocking an outstanding 12 + 16MP dual rear-facing unit... especially by $350 standards.





While we probably wouldn't go so far as to proclaim this one of the overall best Black Friday 2021 phone deals available today, Android purists on a tight budget should definitely take it into consideration... if they can live with a Fi account for three months or more.



