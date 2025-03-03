Many US carriers offer free phones when you switch, but this one gives you 50% off its plan
Smaller carriers like Visible, Mint Mobile, Straight Talk and other similar MVNOs offer customers some interesting deals in an attempt to convince them to switch to their services. Most of that time it’s free phones, free service for a limited time, or even both.
Google Fi is playing hard to get though with its new promotion that offers new customers 50 percent off its “Simply Unlimited” phone plan for no less than two years.
Although just the first line gets a 50 percent discount, customers who want to bring more lines to Google Fi will get smaller discounts depending on how many they end up adding.
It’s important to mention that bill credits are applied to plan charges and taxes and fees on the newly activated line, and exclude financing costs, device protection and international charges.
Google Fi also says that even though this offer can’t be combined with other device promotions, it will remain valid when purchasing a new device (without any promotion) or switching to a new device before 24 months.
Obviously, the promotion is only available in the United States. You must be a new Google Fi customer, meaning that you must be someone who has never had Fi service or someone whose last day of Fi service took place more than 180 days before making a purchase with this specific promotion.
Last but not least, Google Fi announced that customers who are currently enrolled in a Free Trial offer are not eligible for this promotion, but you can get it after the trial expires.
Starting today through March 14 (or while supplies last), customers who bring their phones and join Google Fi’s Simply Unlimited plan will pay just $25 monthly for their first lines. The discount for 24 months comes via monthly bill credits, but Google Fi explains that “unused monthly bill credits will no roll over to future months.”
For example, new Google Fi customers who join Simply Unlimited plan with 2 lines will pay just $40/month instead of $50. The rest of the discounts are as follows: $45/month for 3 lines, $50/month for 4 lines, $62.50/month for 5 lines, and $75/month for 6 lines for 24 months.
No free phone comes with Google Fi's promotion | Image credit: Google
