GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Many US carriers offer free phones when you switch, but this one gives you 50% off its plan

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Wireless service Google
Google Fi logo
Smaller carriers like Visible, Mint Mobile, Straight Talk and other similar MVNOs offer customers some interesting deals in an attempt to convince them to switch to their services. Most of that time it’s free phones, free service for a limited time, or even both.

Google Fi is playing hard to get though with its new promotion that offers new customers 50 percent off its “Simply Unlimited” phone plan for no less than two years.

Starting today through March 14 (or while supplies last), customers who bring their phones and join Google Fi’s Simply Unlimited plan will pay just $25 monthly for their first lines. The discount for 24 months comes via monthly bill credits, but Google Fi explains that “unused monthly bill credits will no roll over to future months.”

Although just the first line gets a 50 percent discount, customers who want to bring more lines to Google Fi will get smaller discounts depending on how many they end up adding.

For example, new Google Fi customers who join Simply Unlimited plan with 2 lines will pay just $40/month instead of $50. The rest of the discounts are as follows: $45/month for 3 lines, $50/month for 4 lines, $62.50/month for 5 lines, and $75/month for 6 lines for 24 months.

Many US carriers offer free phones when you switch, but this one gives you 50% off its plan
No free phone comes with Google Fi's promotion | Image credit: Google

It’s important to mention that bill credits are applied to plan charges and taxes and fees on the newly activated line, and exclude financing costs, device protection and international charges.

Google Fi also says that even though this offer can’t be combined with other device promotions, it will remain valid when purchasing a new device (without any promotion) or switching to a new device before 24 months.

Obviously, the promotion is only available in the United States. You must be a new Google Fi customer, meaning that you must be someone who has never had Fi service or someone whose last day of Fi service took place more than 180 days before making a purchase with this specific promotion.

Last but not least, Google Fi announced that customers who are currently enrolled in a Free Trial offer are not eligible for this promotion, but you can get it after the trial expires.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon just made it harder to steal from you – here's how
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon just made it harder to steal from you – here's how
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed

Latest News

Amazon dramatically slashes Motorola Edge (2024)'s price, making it a must-have for budget buyers
Amazon dramatically slashes Motorola Edge (2024)'s price, making it a must-have for budget buyers
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Motorola and Lenovo’s Smart Connect ecosystem gets supercharged by AI
Motorola and Lenovo’s Smart Connect ecosystem gets supercharged by AI
Retail inventory of a popular iPad model declines hinting at upcoming upgrade
Retail inventory of a popular iPad model declines hinting at upcoming upgrade
Honor announces huge change to their smartphones following giants like Google and Samsung
Honor announces huge change to their smartphones following giants like Google and Samsung
Honor unveils brand new products at MWC 2025 and a plan to become leaders in AI
Honor unveils brand new products at MWC 2025 and a plan to become leaders in AI
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless