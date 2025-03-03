Many US carriers offer free phones when you switch, but this one gives you 50% off its plan

No free phone comes with Google Fi's promotion | Image credit: Google

It’s important to mention that bill credits are applied to plan charges and taxes and fees on the newly activated line, and exclude financing costs, device protection and international charges.Google Fi also says that even though this offer can’t be combined with other device promotions, it will remain valid when purchasing a new device (without any promotion) or switching to a new device before 24 months.Obviously, the promotion is only available in the United States. You must be a new Google Fi customer, meaning that you must be someone who has never had Fi service or someone whose last day of Fi service took place more than 180 days before making a purchase with this specific promotion.Last but not least, Google Fi announced that customers who are currently enrolled in a Free Trial offer are not eligible for this promotion, but you can get it after the trial expires.