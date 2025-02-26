Be ready to grab a free iPhone 16e from this US carrier
One of the hottest phones of the moment, the iPhone 16e, might not be as cheap as Apple implies, but it’s the latest device released by the Cupertino-based company and every fan wants to own one.
If $600 is a price too high to pay for a mid-range iPhone, then perhaps taking advantage of some of the deals many US carriers are offering is a better way to go about this.
New customers will receive a $25 discount off monthly service for the promotional period (24 months) with the purchase of the iPhone 16e (128 GB) via device load or full retail purchase. That’s $600 in savings, the exact price of the cheapest iPhone 16e model.
Keep in mind that the monthly promotional credits will stop if the customer is not on the Visible ($45 per month) or if eligibility requirements are no longer met. It’s also very important to mention that this promotion can’t be combined with other offers.
You can’t use the 35PLUS code with the “iPhone 16e on us” promo and end up getting the Visible+ plan for just $10 per month, even if you’re a new customer. These deals can’t be combined, so you’ll have to choose one or the other.
Visible announced that the “iPhone 16e on us” offer ends March 27 and is subject to change. The offer is not yet available because the iPhone 16e officially launches on the market on February 28, so be ready to grab one for free if you don’t mind signing up for a 24-month contract.
At least one US carrier plans to offer the iPhone 16e for free when you sign up for its most expensive plan for two years. Visible is preparing an “iPhone 16e on us” promotion that allows customers to purchase Apple’s latest phone on the Visible+ plan for free. Here is how it works:
- Join Visible on a new line of service.
- Purchase an iPhone 16e (128 GB) on device payment or at full retail price.
- Select the Visible+ plan.
- Pay the applicable sales tax on the pre-credit price and activate your service within 30 days.
Visible's iPhone 16e offer will go live on February 28 | Screenshot by PhoneArena
For example, Visible is now running a different promo that involves its most expensive plan. Customers who join the carrier can get Visible+ for just $35 per month using code 35PLUS at checkout.
