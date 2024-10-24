Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Google Fi acknowledges some faulty SIM cards, sends an email with instructions to affected users

By
0comments
Google
The colorful logo of Google Fi on a green background.
Google Fi Wireless just acknowledged an issue with some SIM cards failing for some customers. The carrier sent an email to the impacted customers, indicating that it recently discovered a manufacturing issue that impacted certain SIM cards and had them fail.

The affected people were seeing an "Insert SIM card" error message on their Android phones, even without previously removing the card or doing anything in particular to cause it. Some users would encounter this issue again after getting a new SIM, and some of them have gone through several cards because of it.

Google is currently reaching out to those who had issues in the past and/or are experiencing it right now with an impacted SIM card. Some of the people who had the issue in the past have reported receiving a $60 service/bill credit to their accounts.

Reportedly, the Mountain View tech giant has now "resolved" the manufacturing issue. The company says the new SIM cards should work as expected now. The email that the company said also recommends to people with affected SIM cards to move to a new SIM to avoid an unexpected failure in the future.

Also, the email recommends eSIM for those affected. eSIM is basically software installed onto a chip on your device, and not a removable SIM card. The functionality is supported in newer models of phones though. For those with older phones, Google is letting the affected users order a new SIM card with expedited shipping for free.

No company or carrier is exempt from manufacturing issues. I'm sure the affected users were not happy to have to deal with such an annoying matter of a failing SIM card. But it's great that the issue is now resolved and people are compensated for the malfunctioning SIM card.

Hopefully, now that the issue has been identified and dealt with, there won't be any new cases showing up.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

