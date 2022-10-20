Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Google Family Link gets location tracking plus better screen time limiting features

Apps Google
If you are a parent with a small child, you probably want to have as much supervision as possible over your kid's online activity. This is why, in 2017, Google released Family Link, an app that allows parents to manage how their children use their Android devices. If you have never used it before, now is the time to test it because Google is currently rolling out an update that gives the app a new look and a new set of features.

As the tech giant announced in a recent blog post, the new UI of the app gives parents an easier way to keep their children safer online. Now, instead of an endless scrolling list, the features are organized into three tabs: Highlights, Controls, and Location.



Highlights gives you information like your kid's app usage, screen time, and recently installed apps. Google stated that it's "just getting started with the Highlights tab," so expect even more features in the future.

Controls is the tab that, well, as the name suggests, lets you control your kid's device. It contains tools that let you limit their screen time and block and approve apps.

There is also a new feature called "Today Only," which enables parents to set new screen time limits for just one day without changing or overriding the already set screen time settings. So, next time your child wants to watch one more video, you can just increase the screen time limit without the need to restore the previous settings again.

The third tab is Location. Here you can see, well, the location and battery percentage of your child's device. The app also lets you ring the phone or tablet in order to find it more easily. Now, you can also receive notifications when your kid arrives or leaves specific locations, like home and school.

The Family Link app now also has a notification center. The update adds a new bell icon, which when tapped will display requests from your child for app downloads, purchases, and if they try to access blocked websites.



Also, if you don't have your phone with you, you can now access Family Link on the web and still be able to access all the features the service offers.
