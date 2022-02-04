Google quickly exterminates Pixel 6 line's Magic Eraser bug with simple fix

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





In a post on the Official Google Account on Reddit , the company wrote, "Thank you for your patience and bug reports. Starting today, we are rolling out a fix, so please update to the latest version of Google Photos (5.76.0.426251772 or higher) in the Play Store."





The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users on Reddit were grateful to Google for exterminating the bug, and the speed at which it was done. One Reddit subscriber who goes by the handle of eastvenomrebel said, "Well that was quick. Just spent some time messing around in it. All good! Thanks for the quick fix Google/Android/Pixel team!"

Time to pick up the Google Pixel 6 or Google Pixel 6 Pro







The bug appeared to have been caused by an update to the Photos app. This wasn't the first time that the Magic Eraser was involved in a software glitch because of an update. Back in November, the update to version 5.67 of the Photos app caused Magic Eraser to disappear . Google sent out a software update that returned the feature to the Pixel 6 line.





You can find the update to the Google Photos app right here . I've installed it on my Pixel 6 Pro and everything works quite swimmingly, I must say.





As we told you earlier in the week, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that the Pixel brand had the best quarter in its history during the period from October through December which covers the introduction and release of the Pixel 6 series. The company brought a true flagship to the table this year starting with the use of its own Google Tensor chipset.





Thanks to the Tensor, Google was about to build features into the phones that it couldn't do when buying its chips off the shelf from Qualcomm. The Magic Eraser, Motion mode, Face Unblur, and Live Translate are exciting features that depend in part on the Tensor chip. And Assistant voice typing on Gboard has received rave reviews as the feature does a great job with punctuation, spelling and more.

