Google expands Auracast support to more Pixel and Galaxy phones

Back in March, we told you about a Bluetooth technology called Auracast . It's a new feature for Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) that allows a single source of audio, like your phone, to broadcast a high-quality audio stream to an unlimited number of nearby Bluetooth receivers. Instead of having Bluetooth offer a one-to-one connection (for example, your phone to a pair of Bluetooth earbuds), with Auracast, your phone turns into a radio station delivering a one-to-many broadcast.

















Where Auracast could come in handy is at airports, museums, bus and train stations, and any location where announcements are made to the public. The feature also works well in a scenario where you're listening to a song that you want a friend standing nearby to listen to. The current protocol is to share one of your earbuds with your pal. Some might not consider this sanitary and might consider sharing earwax to be somewhat distasteful.





Auracast will allow you to broadcast that song to your friend's headphone or earbuds, or even a hearing aid if it is compatible with the platform. Users will also be able to share what they are listening to with those members of a nearby group that have a compatible Bluetooth listening device. Using their phones to scan a QR code or making a single tap using Google's Fast Pair will allow these group members to listen in on the broadcast.





While limited right now to certain phone models and Bluetooth-enabled audio gear that features Auranet support, the future looks promising for this technology.

