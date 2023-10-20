Google tightens workspace security by disabling "Nearby Share" in Android Work Profiles

For Android users, the "Nearby Share" feature is the closest thing to Apple's Airdrop, undoubtedly the preferred method when it comes to transferring files between devices. It can be used in a variety of use cases, and up to this point, had been available in Android devices without restrictions other than those imposed by the network you are on.













This comes as no surprise considering how Google usually locks down features when it comes to workspace or business accounts due to privacy and security concerns with larger enterprises. It appears that this has been the culprit here, as I'm sure the ability to openly share company files between corporate and personal devices is frowned upon by I.T. Security professionals.





This is more of a concern when you consider that adoption for "Nearby Share" has now become more commonplace, with devices such as Chromebooks (and now even Windows ) supporting it. Unless work devices are completely locked down to the extent where even Bluetooth is disabled or the Network and System Administrators are properly updating the console and closing the required ports on the Firewall, it can become extremely difficult to monitor or stop employees from sharing files with each other, with themselves, or worse - with the outside world.





Google's solution is simple: Nearby Share is part of Google Play Services, so let's just disable that on work profiles and that will ensure that it doesn't appear as an option within that profile. It is, in theory at least, a simple but effective solution for a complicated problem. Only time will tell if this will be just as effective in real life situations.





The changes began to roll out with Google Play Services version 23.41 on October 18th. Google hasn't provided any info as to why the change was made, so it is unknown whether an option will be available to circumvent these restrictions, other than just uninstalling the work profile.