Nearby Share app for Windows in open beta makes file sharing easier than ever
Nearby Share is one of the most convenient ways to send a picture or video to a friend's phone while they are, well… nearby. The feature debuted in 2020 and it is found on all of the best Android phones on the market.
That being said, Nearby Share has always lacked a very specific feature, which would severely bump up its utility. Namely, the ability to transfer files just as effortlessly to Windows PCs.
Here’s a quick overview of the file types that Nearby Share supports:
By the sound of things, there is no limit to size, but you’ll have to pay for that transfer with your patience, as larger files are bound to take more time. AndroidAuthority managed to do a bit of testing and a 690MB file got transferred in about five minutes, while a 80MB one took less than a minute.
As part of the app’s setup, you’ll be required to log into your Google account, after which you’ll have several options to choose from when it comes to who can find you on this network. But for an extra layer of security, you can always just disable the feature when you are not using it.
All in all, this app was long overdue. It’s great to see that the feature is finally supported on Windows and we can’t wait to see it become fully rolled out. In the meantime, if you are excited about trying it out, you can download it straight from Google here.
While such an option has been available on Chromebooks for a while now, it is now officially available for Windows PCs in the form of a beta app. Well, as long as you aren’t in Europe, but it is bound to come around sooner or later, so this is still a great start. So, what can this new Nearby Share app accomplish? Pretty much the same as ever, but in regards to Windows PCs.
Yep. That's how easy it is!
Once you download and set up the app, you’ll have established the possibility of opening a two-way connection between your Android phone and PC. That means that you can send files not only from your phone to your PC, but from your PC to your phone too!
- Photos
- Videos
- Documents
- Audio files
- Entire folders of files as the ones above
