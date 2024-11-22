Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Google Chat update brings a highly requested feature

Google is adding a highly requested feature to its Chat app. The ability to create custom sections in Google Chat seems to have been among the most sought-after features in recent months.

As part of Google’s plans to enhance the user experience in Chat, the app has now been updated with the ability to make custom sections, which should be useful in various scenarios where users want similar conversations about a topic or project to be in the same location in the left-handed menu.

With the latest version of Google Chat, users can make a custom section by heading directly to the messages or spaces section in the app, hove over the three dot menu, select Create new section, and name the custom section.

It’s also possible to add conversations from a direct message or space to a custom section by performing the following actions:

  • Dragging and dropping it in from another section
  • Hovering over a conversation > clicking the three dot menu > selecting Move conversation > Move to [Name of the custom section]

Google Chat custom sections | Image credits: Google

Prior to this update, direct messages and spaces sections in the left-hand menu were independent, individually-scrollable lists. But thanks to the latest update, Google Chat users can now navigate specific sections of their conversations by scrolling across all of their sections as one unified conversation list, as well as view top conversations within each section by expanding via “Show all.”

Each section that a user creates in Google Chat can have its size (height) modified. Also, custom sections can be reordered in the left-hand menu based on preference by moving it up or down. A new toggle can now be used to quickly find new messages within each section.

Google Chat dedicated Apps section | Image credits: Google

Furthermore, Google Chat users can start a new direct message or space message from the three dot menu next to the unread toggle. Finally, users can find their Chat apps more quickly with a new dedicated Apps section.

Custom sections are now rolling out to Google Chat users, but deployment isn’t expected to be over until early 2025. This will be available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

