Google Chat update brings a highly requested feature
Google is adding a highly requested feature to its Chat app. The ability to create custom sections in Google Chat seems to have been among the most sought-after features in recent months.
As part of Google’s plans to enhance the user experience in Chat, the app has now been updated with the ability to make custom sections, which should be useful in various scenarios where users want similar conversations about a topic or project to be in the same location in the left-handed menu.
It’s also possible to add conversations from a direct message or space to a custom section by performing the following actions:
Furthermore, Google Chat users can start a new direct message or space message from the three dot menu next to the unread toggle. Finally, users can find their Chat apps more quickly with a new dedicated Apps section.
Custom sections are now rolling out to Google Chat users, but deployment isn’t expected to be over until early 2025. This will be available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.
With the latest version of Google Chat, users can make a custom section by heading directly to the messages or spaces section in the app, hove over the three dot menu, select Create new section, and name the custom section.
- Dragging and dropping it in from another section
- Hovering over a conversation > clicking the three dot menu > selecting Move conversation > Move to [Name of the custom section]
Google Chat custom sections | Image credits: Google
Prior to this update, direct messages and spaces sections in the left-hand menu were independent, individually-scrollable lists. But thanks to the latest update, Google Chat users can now navigate specific sections of their conversations by scrolling across all of their sections as one unified conversation list, as well as view top conversations within each section by expanding via “Show all.”
Each section that a user creates in Google Chat can have its size (height) modified. Also, custom sections can be reordered in the left-hand menu based on preference by moving it up or down. A new toggle can now be used to quickly find new messages within each section.
Google Chat dedicated Apps section | Image credits: Google
