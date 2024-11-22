Google Chat update brings a highly requested feature

Google Chat custom sections | Image credits: Google

Prior to this update, direct messages and spaces sections in the left-hand menu were independent, individually-scrollable lists. But thanks to the latest update, Google Chat users can now navigate specific sections of their conversations by scrolling across all of their sections as one unified conversation list, as well as view top conversations within each section by expanding via “.”Each section that a user creates in Google Chat can have its size (height) modified. Also, custom sections can be reordered in the left-hand menu based on preference by moving it up or down. A new toggle can now be used to quickly find new messages within each section.