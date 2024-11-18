Google Chat voice messaging rolls out to free personal Gmail accounts on Android, iOS, and the web





Google Chat is a communication platform that allows you to send messages, make video calls, and share files with other users. Think of it as Google's answer to Slack or Microsoft Teams. You can use Google Chat for one-on-one conversations or group chats. It's integrated into Gmail, so you can easily access it from your inbox.





Now, you might be thinking, "Wait, doesn't Gmail already have Google Meet and Spaces?" And you're right, it does. However, Google Chat is a separate platform with its own unique features. Google Meet is primarily for video conferencing, while Spaces is more for threaded conversations and project collaboration. Google Chat, on the other hand, is designed for more instant, back-and-forth communication.





With this update, Google Chat is getting a feature that's already common in other messaging apps: voice messages. To use it, just tap the microphone icon in the bottom-right corner of a chat window. You'll see a waveform and counter while recording, and you can listen to your message before sending it. Once you hit send, the recipient will see an inline waveform and get a transcript of your message after a few moments. This feature is available on Android, iOS, and the web version of Gmail.









This update makes Google Chat a bit more versatile. It gives you another option for communicating with people, which can be especially handy if you're on the go or if you prefer to talk rather than type.





Personally, I think that Google Chat has its place in the workplace as a Slack competitor, but don't see much use of it for personal accounts. Having multiple chat apps, all made by Google, can get a little bit confusing and brings on some PTSD from the whole Hangouts/Duo/Chat transition a few years back. I'm not sure if I'll actually use the voice messaging feature, but hopefully it could be useful for some people. I'll be interested to see if Google Chat eventually replaces another app in Google's ecosystem of apps, or if it will continue to coexist among them.