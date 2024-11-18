Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Google Chat voice messaging rolls out to free personal Gmail accounts on Android, iOS, and the web

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
An image displaying the Google Chat logo and a small screenshot of its UI
Google Chat is adding voice messaging for personal Gmail accounts after launching on Workspace earlier this year. This new feature lets you send voice messages to friends and family right from your Gmail inbox. But with so many Google chat apps, you might be wondering what Google Chat is exactly, and how it's different from the others.

Google Chat is a communication platform that allows you to send messages, make video calls, and share files with other users. Think of it as Google's answer to Slack or Microsoft Teams. You can use Google Chat for one-on-one conversations or group chats. It's integrated into Gmail, so you can easily access it from your inbox.

Now, you might be thinking, "Wait, doesn't Gmail already have Google Meet and Spaces?" And you're right, it does. However, Google Chat is a separate platform with its own unique features. Google Meet is primarily for video conferencing, while Spaces is more for threaded conversations and project collaboration. Google Chat, on the other hand, is designed for more instant, back-and-forth communication.

With this update, Google Chat is getting a feature that's already common in other messaging apps: voice messages. To use it, just tap the microphone icon in the bottom-right corner of a chat window. You'll see a waveform and counter while recording, and you can listen to your message before sending it. Once you hit send, the recipient will see an inline waveform and get a transcript of your message after a few moments. This feature is available on Android, iOS, and the web version of Gmail.


This update makes Google Chat a bit more versatile. It gives you another option for communicating with people, which can be especially handy if you're on the go or if you prefer to talk rather than type.

Personally, I think that Google Chat has its place in the workplace as a Slack competitor, but don't see much use of it for personal accounts. Having multiple chat apps, all made by Google, can get a little bit confusing and brings on some PTSD from the whole Hangouts/Duo/Chat transition a few years back. I'm not sure if I'll actually use the voice messaging feature, but hopefully it could be useful for some people. I'll be interested to see if Google Chat eventually replaces another app in Google's ecosystem of apps, or if it will continue to coexist among them.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
US Cellular sells its 5G network spectrum that T-Mobile didn't get
US Cellular sells its 5G network spectrum that T-Mobile didn't get
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads

Latest News

At 50% off, the Razr (2023) sells for just under $350, making it the most affordable foldable out there
At 50% off, the Razr (2023) sells for just under $350, making it the most affordable foldable out there
After 20+ years, Apple is finally making another dedicated camera - but the wrong kind
After 20+ years, Apple is finally making another dedicated camera - but the wrong kind
Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro specs leak once again ahead of official announcement
Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro specs leak once again ahead of official announcement
Do not use this password since it will take a hacker just one second to figure it out
Do not use this password since it will take a hacker just one second to figure it out
Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case
Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless