Google introduces new options to customize Assistant Routines

Google announced a set of changes to some of its apps that further enhances the functionality of its ecosystem. Google Assistant is one of the company’s products that received some improvements too, so if you’re using Routines often, you’ll find the new changes quite useful.Starting this month, those who use Assistant Routines to get useful info or automate daily tasks will have new customization options at their disposal. Additional functionality inspired by Action Blocks is coming to Assistant Routines allowing users to further customize those routines.According to Google , “,” but the company hopes that the new changes will bring additional value to even more people who use Assistant Routines.It’s worth noting that thanks to the new changes, you will no longer have to download the Action Blocks app, which makes routine actions easier with customizable buttons on your Android home screen.However, the Action Blocks app also includes an Accessibility Service, which allows users to connect a switch, so if you’re planning to use or already use this service, you’ll probably have to keep the app installed on your phone.