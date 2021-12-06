The Google app testing a redesigned placement for its search bar

Google testing search bar designs on Android phones

This new look is a part of an A/B test, which shows the pill-shaped search field above the Google logo/Doodle. Another aspect of the design has the weather condition and temperature moved at the top left, while your profile pic is now part of that top-field (and indeed matching what other Google apps look like).







Earlier, Google tested the search bar at the bottom as well

Earlier, Google has performed another design A/B test for the Google app. In this version, the search bar is placed at the bottom of the screen within the app, most likely for accessibility purposes.





Google has been changing the looks of its apps with Android 12 Material You

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up