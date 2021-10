Google Maps widget gets homescreen navigation and Material You with update

The new widget was first spotted by u/Mathieu_G_Gagnon on Reddit , and it's a part of the new beta update to Maps version 11.3.0. With these shortcuts, you can start navigating without having to open the app itself and manually entering a destination. The widget also has a search bar at the top so you can quickly find other destinations as well. Currently, there are only up to eight shortcuts that can be added to the widget at max size.