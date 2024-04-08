Google might bring AI email summaries to Gmail on Android





Gmail app readying 'Summarize this email' feature powered by Gemini AI on Android



Just so you know, Google already offers email summaries for users of its Gemini for Workspace suite, but it is currently only available in the web version of Gmail. So, it is not exactly shocking that it is now heading to the Android app. This new feature could be quite handy for Gmail on smartphones, especially for those long emails or ones jam-packed with info.



Plus, this new button on the mobile app looks like it might be for everyone, not just Workspace suite users. As seen in the screenshot above, the button pops up right under the subject line. But since the feature is still in its early testing phase, tapping the button doesn’t do anything yet.



In addition to the "Summarize this email" button, the tipster also noticed a Gemini entry in the three-dots menu on the top bar. Right now, it doesn't do anything – it just opens up a blank sheet with the Gemini logo and some text.



Google’s Gemini is LLM (Large Language Model). It is trained on large amounts of publicly available data and can communicate and generate human-like text in response to a wide range of questions.



Artificial intelligence is becoming a bigger and bigger part of our online and mobile world, and it is happening pretty fast. One popular feature powered by generative AI is summarization, which lets users get quick summaries of articles, docs, and even phone calls. Now, it seems Google is gearing up to introduce email summarization in the Gmail app.According to, teaming up with AssembleDebug, Gmail on Android might be in for a smart upgrade that will give you the scoop on lengthy emails using AI, saving you the hassle of sifting through all the details. In version 2024.03.31.621006929 of the Gmail app, they spotted a new button called "Summarize this email."