Google announces new Gemini integrations and a new Assistant voice for its smart home products





Video format not supported Video format not supported Gemini-powered camera history and AI descriptions in the Google Home app | Video credit — Google

Google Home is also getting a major upgrade with the introduction of "Help me create." This feature utilizes Gemini to simplify the process of creating home automations. Users can describe what they want in plain language, and Google Home will take care of the rest. For instance, you could say, "Lock the doors and turn off all the lights at bedtime," and Google Home will set up the automation for you. This feature is expected to make home automation more accessible to a wider audience. Google Home is also getting a major upgrade with the introduction of "Help me create." This feature utilizes Gemini to simplify the process of creating home automations. Users can describe what they want in plain language, and Google Home will take care of the rest. For instance, you could say, "Lock the doors and turn off all the lights at bedtime," and Google Home will set up the automation for you. This feature is expected to make home automation more accessible to a wider audience.





Video format not supported "Help me create" feature in the Google Home app | Video credit — Google

Google Assistant on Nest speakers and displays is also getting a boost from Gemini. The upgraded assistant will be better at understanding natural language, allowing for more conversational interactions. You'll be able to ask follow-up questions, rephrase your queries, and even ask for fun facts or opinions. There's even a new Assistant voice and a few others planned to be rolled out later this year. Google Assistant on Nest speakers and displays is also getting a boost from Gemini. The upgraded assistant will be better at understanding natural language, allowing for more conversational interactions. You'll be able to ask follow-up questions, rephrase your queries, and even ask for fun facts or opinions. There's even a new Assistant voice and a few others planned to be rolled out later this year.









These improvements are initially rolling out to a limited number of Nest Aware subscribers in Public Preview later this year , with a wider release expected in the future.

These improvements are initially rolling out to a limited number of, with a wider release expected in the future.