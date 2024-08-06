Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Google announces new Gemini integrations and a new Assistant voice for its smart home products

Google has had an eventful year, introducing new tools for developers at Google I/O and making strides in smart home technology with their Gemini models. In a recent announcement, Google unveiled their plans to revolutionize the smart home experience by integrating Gemini, their latest AI model, into their Nest cameras, Google Home, and Google Assistant. This development has the potential to transform how we interact with our homes, making them smarter, safer, and more intuitive.

One of the most significant changes is coming to Nest cameras. With Gemini's advanced capabilities, Nest cameras will no longer be limited to basic motion detection. They will now be able to understand and interpret what they see and hear, providing users with more meaningful insights. For example, instead of simply detecting an animal, your Nest camera could tell you that your dog is digging in the garden. This enhanced understanding will make camera clips in the Google Home app much more useful. Additionally, a new camera activity search feature allows you to easily find specific events in your camera history.

Google Home is also getting a major upgrade with the introduction of "Help me create." This feature utilizes Gemini to simplify the process of creating home automations. Users can describe what they want in plain language, and Google Home will take care of the rest. For instance, you could say, "Lock the doors and turn off all the lights at bedtime," and Google Home will set up the automation for you. This feature is expected to make home automation more accessible to a wider audience.

Google Assistant on Nest speakers and displays is also getting a boost from Gemini. The upgraded assistant will be better at understanding natural language, allowing for more conversational interactions. You'll be able to ask follow-up questions, rephrase your queries, and even ask for fun facts or opinions. There's even a new Assistant voice and a few others planned to be rolled out later this year.

These improvements are initially rolling out to a limited number of Nest Aware subscribers in Public Preview later this year, with a wider release expected in the future.
