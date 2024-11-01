Google will give the Android Search Bar widget its color-tweaking tools back
Up Next:
One of the coolest things about Android is how much you can tweak to make it your own, right down to the Google Search bar widget. Recently, though, Google quietly trimmed down the customization options for it. But now, with the latest beta of the Google app, those options have made a comeback.
In August, Google gave the Search bar widget’s Customize screen a makeover, ditching the hue and saturation sliders for simpler theme options like System, Light, Dark, and Device (Dynamic Color). The only tweak left was a transparency slider.
These sliders now have a sleek Material 3 look, featuring a pill-shaped line and a separate vertical bar handle for easier adjustments alongside the Transparency control.
I think it’s great to see the color customization options for the Search bar widget making a comeback. After all, being able to style your Android phone just the way you like is always a win, right?
In other Google Search-related news, not long ago, Google made the iOS Search widget more useful thanks to cool customizable shortcut buttons. Plus, the tech giant has expanded the availability of its AI Overviews to more than 100 countries across the globe.
Custom theme for the Search bar widget
In August, Google gave the Search bar widget’s Customize screen a makeover, ditching the hue and saturation sliders for simpler theme options like System, Light, Dark, and Device (Dynamic Color). The only tweak left was a transparency slider.
But now, a new report reveals that the latest Google app beta (version 15.43) is bringing some of those lost options back. A new Custom theme has popped up, reintroducing the hue and saturation sliders so you can fine-tune the widget’s color to your taste once again.
These sliders now have a sleek Material 3 look, featuring a pill-shaped line and a separate vertical bar handle for easier adjustments alongside the Transparency control.
You can see a preview of how the Search widget will look like before applying any changes. | Image credit – 9to5Google
It looks like this update hasn’t landed on the stable channel just yet, but it could be rolling out soon. If you’ve got the latest beta installed, you can try out these new customization options by:
- Opening the Google app
- Tapping your profile picture
- Heading to Customize Search Widget
I think it’s great to see the color customization options for the Search bar widget making a comeback. After all, being able to style your Android phone just the way you like is always a win, right?
In other Google Search-related news, not long ago, Google made the iOS Search widget more useful thanks to cool customizable shortcut buttons. Plus, the tech giant has expanded the availability of its AI Overviews to more than 100 countries across the globe.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: