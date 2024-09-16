Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Google makes iOS Search widget more useful thanks to cool customizable shortcut buttons

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Software updates Google
The iOS Google app is shown as it appears on an older iPhone model sitting on a table.
Google has updated the medium-sized Search widget for iOS so that it now allows you to add customizable shortcuts on the bottom of the widget. You can even add a shortcut for AI chatbot Gemini. If you long-press the home screen and tap the "Edit" button in the top left corner, you'll see three options such as "Add Widget," "Customize," and "Edit Pages." Tap on "Add Widget" and scroll down to Google. Press on Google and you'll see a small widget for Search and a medium widget for Search. Go to the medium widget and tap the blue "Add Widget" pill to add it to your home screen.

Adding a customizable shortcut budget to the medium Google Search widget. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Google makes iOS Search widget more useful thanks to cool customizable shortcut buttons
Adding a customizable shortcut budget to the medium Google Search widget. | Image credit-PhoneArena

You'll notice that the medium Search widget has a Search lozenge at the top with three shortcuts for voice search, Google Lens, and incognito mode. The fourth shortcut is the "plus" key. Tap on it and you'll be sent to a page that will allow you to choose which feature you want  for the fourth shortcut. Options include:

  • Activity
  • Gemini
  • Homework (via Lens)
  • Incognito mode
  • Lens
  • Screenshots
  • Song Search
  • Translate
  • Translate-Camera
  • Translate-Voice
  • Voice Search

After you've made your selection, you can change it or even customize all four buttons by opening the Google app. Tap the profile icon in the upper right corner and tap on Settings and then Widgets. Now you can change any of the four shortcuts on the bottom of the widget by pressing the button number and then selecting the shortcut you want that button to activate. This surely makes the Google Search widget more useful on iOS. Keep in mind that this customization is available only on the medium Google Search widget. The small Google Search widget has two shortcuts for voice search and Google Lens.

You can also change the widget's background theme with options including:

  • System default (based on if you have your phone set on Light mode or Dark mode)
  • Light
  • Dark
  • Earth
  • Abstract art
  • Solid colors

To get here open the Google app, tap your profile icon in the upper right corner. Tap on Settings and then Widgets and under the heading "How to add a widget," tap on Widget theme and make your selection.

Google is reportedly adding this customization to the Android Google Search widget. However, the Android widget will supposedly include just one customizable button next to voice search and Google Lens.

This is one of those updates that actually adds some functionality to iOS so if you use your widgets, check it out now.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction

Latest News

Camera control button making its way to three new Android manufacturers
Camera control button making its way to three new Android manufacturers
Apple hogs TSMC’s 2 nm supply as Samsung starts work on 1.4 nm chipsets
Apple hogs TSMC’s 2 nm supply as Samsung starts work on 1.4 nm chipsets
Original Flappy Bird developer is not involved in scammy crypto-based reboot
Original Flappy Bird developer is not involved in scammy crypto-based reboot
Android 15 may begin to sync notifications across devices
Android 15 may begin to sync notifications across devices
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE gets a security boost as the September 2024 patch arrives
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE gets a security boost as the September 2024 patch arrives
Google's use of TSMC will continue as the Pixel 11 might use a 2nm Tensor G6 AP
Google's use of TSMC will continue as the Pixel 11 might use a 2nm Tensor G6 AP
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless