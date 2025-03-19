If you installed the latest Android 16 beta, download this fix immediately
Google rolled out the last beta of Android 16 before the stable version arrives in June, or at least that seems to be plan momentarily. Unfortunately, the third and last Android 16 beta came with a handful of major issues that crippled all Pixel devices running this version.
Thankfully, Google acknowledged all these nasty bugs pretty fast and is now rolling out yet another small update that should fix them. Below is the full list of changes included in Android 16 Beta 3.1:
If you installed Android 16 Beta 3, which was released last week, you should absolutely download this update. As per Google’s statement, all Pixel 6 or newer devices enrolled in the Android beta program should receive this OTA (over-the-air) update.
Make sure to check for the update by heading to Settings / System / System updates. Keep in mind that because the system Settings app is affected by one of the issues that this update should fix, you can restart your Pixel phone to immediately receive the system update notification.
Although some of the bigger issues brought by the Android 16 Beta 3 update, there are still things that need to be ironed out, at least according to many Pixel users who installed the update.
Some complain about delayed notifications and AOD failures, while others still can’t move wallpapers around when trying to resize them. Hopefully, the stable version contains all the fixes needed for a smooth user experience because it’s unlikely that Google will release another comprehensive Android 16 beta.
- Fixed an issue that caused the system Settings app to crash repeatedly on launch if the system language was set to a language other than English. (Issue #403303683)
- Fixed an issue that caused the screen brightness to oscillate between an app-specified brightness setting and the automatic, system-specified or user-specified brightness settings. (Issue #392522561)
- Fixed a performance issue that was causing excessive battery drain from high CPU load.
- Fixed a performance issue that sometimes caused memory leaks in the system server.
However, the Mountain View company points out that it may take up to 24 hours to receive the OTA update on your Pixel device, so be patient if it’s not yet available.
Pixel 8a is one of the affected devices if you installed Android 16 Beta 3 | Image credit: PhoneArena
