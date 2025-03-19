If you installed the latest Android 16 beta, download this fix immediately

Pixel 8a is one of the affected devices if you installed Android 16 Beta 3 | Image credit: PhoneArena

Make sure to check for the update by heading to. Keep in mind that because the system Settings app is affected by one of the issues that this update should fix, you can restart your Pixel phone to immediately receive the system update notification.Although some of the bigger issues brought by the Android 16 Beta 3 update, there are still things that need to be ironed out, at least according to many Pixel users who installed the update.Some complain about delayed notifications and AOD failures, while others still can’t move wallpapers around when trying to resize them. Hopefully, the stable version contains all the fixes needed for a smooth user experience because it’s unlikely that Google will release another comprehensive Android 16 beta.