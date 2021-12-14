Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Android Software updates Google

Google reveals Android 12 Go Edition’s major features, release time frame

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Google reveals Android 12 Go Edition’s major features, release time frame
Google released Android 12 not long ago, but the cheaper smartphone running Android Go Edition haven’t been forgotten. In a blog post published today, the Mountain View company highlights some of the most important features coming to Android 12 Go Edition next year and promises to make cheaper smartphone faster and more efficient.

Of course, one of the most important things for users, performance, is one of the focuses of the next major Android Go Edition. According to Google Android 12 Go Edition will improve app launch times by up to 30% over the current release, and with smoother animation.

Battery life is equally important, so this is another aspect where Android Go Edition users should expect major improvements. For example, Android 12 Go Edition will automatically save battery life and storage by hibernating apps that haven’t been used for a longer time. Also, the updated Files Go app will let users recover files within 30 days, so that users can delete any unnecessary files to free up space whenever they need.



After performance and battery life, Google has decided to tackle another important aspect that will make Android Go Edition smartphones more intelligent. Basically, the search giant is trying to bring some of the Android 12 features to cheaper phones.

The first so-called intelligent features coming to Android Go Edition allow users to access Translate and Listen directly from their recent apps screen. Also, with Android 12 Go Edition, users will be able to save data by sharing apps directly with nearby devices using features like Nearby Share and Google Play.

As far as security goes, Android 12 Go Edition is expected to bring more privacy control by giving users more transparency around apps that are accessing user data. A new privacy dashboard will be available in Android 12 Go Edition, which allow users to see which apps are accessing sensitive data like the mic, and revoke permissions if they want to.



Another important security feature is the addition of a new privacy indicator on the status bar that tells users when their apps are accessing the camera or mic. Last but not least, Android 12 Go Edition lets users limit apps to see only their approximate location instead of an accurate one.

If you like what’s coming to Android 12 Go Edition, that you’ll be happy to know that all these features and more will arrive sometime in 2022. Hopefully, most of current Android 11 Go Edition phones will be upgraded to the new version of the OS.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Images of stock Wear OS 3 surface after release of developer preview
by Alan Friedman,  0
Images of stock Wear OS 3 surface after release of developer preview
Analyst says up to 1.4 billion Android users could switch to iOS because of one new 5G iPhone
by Alan Friedman,  20
Analyst says up to 1.4 billion Android users could switch to iOS because of one new 5G iPhone
Give the gift of a Samsung: great offers on flagship phones
by Preslav Kateliev,  1
Give the gift of a Samsung: great offers on flagship phones
AirPods shipments decline over 33% in Q3 as Samsung cuts into Apple's lead
by Alan Friedman,  4
AirPods shipments decline over 33% in Q3 as Samsung cuts into Apple's lead
These might be this year's best last-minute Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic holiday deals
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
These might be this year's best last-minute Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic holiday deals
-$75
Oppo beats Snapdragon 8 and Apple A15 with new MariSilicon AI and image processor for phone cameras
by Daniel Petrov,  8
Oppo beats Snapdragon 8 and Apple A15 with new MariSilicon AI and image processor for phone cameras
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless