Google reveals Android 12 Go Edition’s major features, release time frame

Google reveals Android 12 Go Edition’s major features, release time frame0
Battery life is equally important, so this is another aspect where Android Go Edition users should expect major improvements. For example, Android 12 Go Edition will automatically save battery life and storage by hibernating apps that haven’t been used for a longer time. Also, the updated Files Go app will let users recover files within 30 days, so that users can delete any unnecessary files to free up space whenever they need.
After performance and battery life, Google has decided to tackle another important aspect that will make Android Go Edition smartphones more intelligent. Basically, the search giant is trying to bring some of the Android 12 features to cheaper phones.
As far as security goes, Android 12 Go Edition is expected to bring more privacy control by giving users more transparency around apps that are accessing user data. A new privacy dashboard will be available in Android 12 Go Edition, which allow users to see which apps are accessing sensitive data like the mic, and revoke permissions if they want to.
Another important security feature is the addition of a new privacy indicator on the status bar that tells users when their apps are accessing the camera or mic. Last but not least, Android 12 Go Edition lets users limit apps to see only their approximate location instead of an accurate one.
If you like what’s coming to Android 12 Go Edition, that you’ll be happy to know that all these features and more will arrive sometime in 2022. Hopefully, most of current Android 11 Go Edition phones will be upgraded to the new version of the OS.