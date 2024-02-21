Google AI introduces Gemma: A set of open-source AI models for Developers based on Gemini

Gemma is built on the same research and technology that Google used to create its Gemini models. However, Gemma is designed specifically for developers and researchers who are just getting started with AI. Google states that the models are easy to use and come with a number of tools and resources to help developers get started with it, such as a comprehensive documentation set that covers everything from installing Gemma to fine-tuning it for specific tasks.





Gemma models available today | Source: Google





One of the most important things Google states about Gemma is that it is designed with safety and responsible use in mind. Available in two sizes (Gemma 2B and Gemma 7B), they have been vetted to ensure that they are not biased or discriminatory, and come with a set of guidelines to help use them responsibly.





Gemma is a great resource for anyone who wants to learn more about AI or develop their own AI applications. Its models can run directly on a developer laptop or desktop computer, and according to Google, outperforms far larger machines on important benchmarks.





Google AI hopes that by making Gemma open-source and accessible to a larger variety of developers, it will speed up the creation of new and original language model applications. Gemma may be used for a wide range of tasks, including developing new text formats, translating languages, writing various types of creative content, and providing useful answers to inquiries. Gemma is also available worldwide starting today.