Google’s abysmal Pixel 9 trade-in offers: $700 for a $2,200 phone in mint condition?!
So, Google finally unveiled the new Pixel 9 series - we get a Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. And you can read all about them on PhoneArena.
Judging by the look of them, the new Pixel 9 phones are supposed to be Google’s shot at premium glory, with all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a top flagship.
However, unlike Samsung, Google’s trade-in offers (that’s when you give back your existing phone to get a discount towards the new one) seem sort of… abysmal. Which makes me wonder… Does Google want to sell phones or not?!
Let’s get straight to it…
If you’re eyeing the shiny new Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which costs a whopping $1,800, you might be thinking about trading in your old phone to make up for the crazy price tag. Sounds like a good idea, right? Well, Google’s trade-in offers might make you think twice…
Right now, Google is offering just $760 if you trade in a Pixel Fold to get the new Pixel foldable. And in Europe, you’re offered only $630 for a Pixel Fold - even if it’s in mint condition.
If you’re coming from a Galaxy Z Fold 5 (another $1,800 foldable), Google will generously take $540 off the price of your new Pixel, which is… crazy. And for the iPhone 15 Pro Max? Some $720, which looks rather fair, considering the rest.
The story with the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL isn’t too different. If you want to check out the exact trade-in amounts for your device, just head to the Google Store website for your respective region.
This makes me question what Google’s strategy is here. Why would they sabotage themselves like this, especially when they’re sitting at 3% US and 1% global market share? You’d think they’d want to attract as many new customers as possible, but these trade-in offers suggest the exact opposite.
It’s not like Google hasn’t tried hard to make the new Pixel 9 phones look appealing. They’ve got a sleek design, new premium features (like an ultrasonic fingerprint reader). But when you compare Google’s trade-in offers to those of the competition, Google’s offers don’t look serious.
For example, even though Google is directly competing with Samsung for market share, and Samsung has noticeably better trade-in offers… for Google’s own phones!
Plus, the Galaxy S24 series and Galaxy Z Fold 6 have been out for a while now, which means you can get one of them on a discount. What I mean is - if you’re in the market for a new phone, why would you go for a Pixel when you can get a better deal from Samsung?
It honestly makes me wonder if Google is actually trying to sell phones… Sundar Pichai & Co have never been great when it comes to trade-in value, but it seems like they’re not even trying at this point.
Here’s the thing… Google wants to play with the big boys now, and that’s fine. However, no one’s buying Pixel phones unless they’re a tech nerd or they’ve got a tech nerd in their life convincing them to make the switch.
The reason I know that is because I am the tech nerd in the family (I know - that’s SO cool). I convinced my cousin and my uncle to get a Pixel phone, and the truth of the matter is that they probably wouldn’t have known the Pixel existed if it wasn’t for me.
So, Google wants to sell more Pixel phones, the company needs to step up its trade-in game ASAP. The new Pixels are as expensive as iPhones now, and that means Google needs to offer deals that make people actually want to switch.
Imagine you’re a Samsung user and you’ve got a Galaxy Z Fold 5 - a phone you spent $1,800 for, and not too long ago. You check Google’s trade-in offer, and you see Google’s only giving you $540 for your $1,800 Fold. You are insulted. You click out. And buy a Fold 6… And Google keeps losing potential customers to Samsung and Apple…
Again, it’s a pity because the new Pixel 9 phones truly look like the best Pixels ever. Especially the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. I mean… these phones deserve to be seen as serious contenders in the smartphone market.
If I want to buy the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google will give me $700 for my Pixel Fold (originally worth $2,200)
My point is… These are top-of-the-line flagship phones we’re talking about, and Google’s giving us peanuts if we decide to trade them in.
This makes me question what Google’s strategy is here. Why would they sabotage themselves like this, especially when they’re sitting at 3% US and 1% global market share? You’d think they’d want to attract as many new customers as possible, but these trade-in offers suggest the exact opposite.
It’s not like Google hasn’t tried hard to make the new Pixel 9 phones look appealing. They’ve got a sleek design, new premium features (like an ultrasonic fingerprint reader). But when you compare Google’s trade-in offers to those of the competition, Google’s offers don’t look serious.
Samsung doubles Google’s trade-in deal for a Galaxy Z Fold 5; will pay you more if you trade-in Google's own Pixel Fold
Samsung gives you $40 more for Google’s own Pixel Fold, and more than double for a Galaxy Z Fold 5 trade-in - that’s $1,200 vs $540 from Google.
For example, even though Google is directly competing with Samsung for market share, and Samsung has noticeably better trade-in offers… for Google’s own phones!
Samsung gives you $40 more for Google’s own Pixel Fold, and more than double for a Galaxy Z Fold 5 trade-in - that’s $1,200 vs $540 from Google.
Plus, the Galaxy S24 series and Galaxy Z Fold 6 have been out for a while now, which means you can get one of them on a discount. What I mean is - if you’re in the market for a new phone, why would you go for a Pixel when you can get a better deal from Samsung?
It honestly makes me wonder if Google is actually trying to sell phones… Sundar Pichai & Co have never been great when it comes to trade-in value, but it seems like they’re not even trying at this point.
Let me remind you that when you bought a Pixel 6, 7, or 8, you used to get a pair of premium Bose headphones or a Pixel Watch (both worth up to $400). The freebies were a pretty big incentive to buy a Pixel phone in the past few years. With a Pixel 9 Pro purchase, you get nothing, which shows a clear change in strategy.
And let’s not forget that the Pixel 6 started at $600, which was $200 less than the starting price of the new Pixel 9. This proves Google was trying to make their phones more accessible back then (to gain market share and make some fans), but now it seems like they’ve abandoned that strategy. Instead, the company is charging iPhone-level prices without offering anything close to the trade-in value you’d expect.
I’ve sold more Pixel phones than some Google stores: Google needs to try much harder to convince iPhone and Samsung users to buy a Pixel 9
Here’s the thing… Google wants to play with the big boys now, and that’s fine. However, no one’s buying Pixel phones unless they’re a tech nerd or they’ve got a tech nerd in their life convincing them to make the switch.
The reason I know that is because I am the tech nerd in the family (I know - that’s SO cool). I convinced my cousin and my uncle to get a Pixel phone, and the truth of the matter is that they probably wouldn’t have known the Pixel existed if it wasn’t for me.
So, Google wants to sell more Pixel phones, the company needs to step up its trade-in game ASAP. The new Pixels are as expensive as iPhones now, and that means Google needs to offer deals that make people actually want to switch.
Let’s be real - most iPhone and Samsung users aren’t going to jump ship unless they’re getting a great deal. And right now, Google’s “deals” are almost non-existent.
While Google is offering $240 for an iPhone 12 trade-in, BestBuy wants to give you a Pixel 9 for free if you give them the same iPhone. That’s pretty crazy!
Imagine you’re a Samsung user and you’ve got a Galaxy Z Fold 5 - a phone you spent $1,800 for, and not too long ago. You check Google’s trade-in offer, and you see Google’s only giving you $540 for your $1,800 Fold. You are insulted. You click out. And buy a Fold 6… And Google keeps losing potential customers to Samsung and Apple…
Again, it’s a pity because the new Pixel 9 phones truly look like the best Pixels ever. Especially the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. I mean… these phones deserve to be seen as serious contenders in the smartphone market.
Anyway… Google, if you’re listening, it’s time to wake up. Some of your trade-in offers are borderline insulting, and if you want to sell more Pixels, something’s gotta change. Soon. Like preferably… now.
