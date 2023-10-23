Google adds more functionality to Gmail on tablets and foldable phones
Google recently decided to highlight some of the productivity features it added to some of its apps in the last couple of weeks. These features might have gone under the radar for many Android users, but one in particular hasn’t been discussed before because it’s brand new.
If you have an Android tablet or foldable smartphone, you’ll be happy to know that Google’s Gmail app now opens links in split-screen view. It’s a long overdue functionality that’s finally making its way to one of the most popular email apps available for mobile phones.
Additionally, Google announced that Gmail users can control the width of each half of the screen by dragging on the divider handle in the middle of the screen, which makes this an even better productivity feature.
To open links or attachments side-by-side with your email, simply tap on either of the two, and the link will open on the right half of the screen, while the email will move to the left half.
Along with Gmail, Google also highlighted some other apps that received third-party optimizations, including Adobe Acrobat Reader, Dropbox, Evernote, Todoist, and Zoom. These apps got some interesting changes in the last couple of weeks, so make sure to read Google’s blog post in case you’re unaware of the updates.
