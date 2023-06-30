Global version of Galaxy Z Fold 5 gets benchmarked revealing some specs

The global version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has been benchmarked on Geekbench (via AndroidHeadlines ) allowing us to check in on some of the specs that we should expect to see with the latest iteration of the foldable phone. First, the model number is SM-F946B and as expected, the device will be pre-installed with Android 13 and Samsung's One UI 5.1 interface. The Geekbench test reveals that the foldable, which opens and closes like a book around a vertical axis, will be powered by the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy SoC.





Besides the expected news that the same chip powering the Galaxy S23 flagship series will be found under the hood of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (and Galaxy Z Flip, no doubt), the Geekbench test also revealed that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will come out of the box with 12GB of RAM matching the amount of memory found on last year's Galaxy Z Fold 4. And while the Geekbench test surely scored a device that is not running the final software build, we will still pass along the results.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be unveiled on July 27th in Seoul







For the single-core portion of the benchmark test, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 had a score of 1845 while the multi-core score was 5083. For comparison purposes, Geekbench says that last year's model last scored 1657 and 4061 on the single and multi-core tests respectively.











The Galaxy Z Fold 5, along with its Galaxy Z Flip 5 sibling, should be introduced during the next Galaxy Unpacked event rumored to take place in Seoul on July 27th. Already there is a huge controversy over the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 which to the naked eye looks like the spitting image of last year's model.





If the current rumors are true, the biggest change from the Fold 4 to the Fold 5 might be to the price tag which read $1799 and up last year. And with competition from the $1,799 Pixel Fold, it would behoove Samsung to knock a few bucks off the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 this year.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to look like the spitting image of the Galaxy Z Fold 4







The latest speculation calls for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to have a 6.2-inch external display and a 7.6-inch internal screen, the same size screens used on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Samsung is apparently banking on improved software, a more powerful and energy-efficient chipset, and a lower price to attract buyers. We should know much more in about four weeks when the next Unpacked event should be taking place.





There is a big difference between the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 as Samsung finally is including a decent sized external display for its clamshell foldable. Instead of the small 1.9-inch screen seen on last year's model, there will be a massive 3.4-inch folder-shaped cover screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. So while it might be harder to differentiate the Galaxy Z Fold 5 from the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with a quick glance, that will not be the case with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

