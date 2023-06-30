Global version of Galaxy Z Fold 5 gets benchmarked revealing some specs
The global version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has been benchmarked on Geekbench (via AndroidHeadlines) allowing us to check in on some of the specs that we should expect to see with the latest iteration of the foldable phone. First, the model number is SM-F946B and as expected, the device will be pre-installed with Android 13 and Samsung's One UI 5.1 interface. The Geekbench test reveals that the foldable, which opens and closes like a book around a vertical axis, will be powered by the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy SoC.
Besides the expected news that the same chip powering the Galaxy S23 flagship series will be found under the hood of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (and Galaxy Z Flip, no doubt), the Geekbench test also revealed that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will come out of the box with 12GB of RAM matching the amount of memory found on last year's Galaxy Z Fold 4. And while the Geekbench test surely scored a device that is not running the final software build, we will still pass along the results.
Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be unveiled on July 27th in Seoul
For the single-core portion of the benchmark test, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 had a score of 1845 while the multi-core score was 5083. For comparison purposes, Geekbench says that last year's model last scored 1657 and 4061 on the single and multi-core tests respectively.
The unannounced global version of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is benchmarked on Geekbench
The Galaxy Z Fold 5, along with its Galaxy Z Flip 5 sibling, should be introduced during the next Galaxy Unpacked event rumored to take place in Seoul on July 27th. Already there is a huge controversy over the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 which to the naked eye looks like the spitting image of last year's model.
If the current rumors are true, the biggest change from the Fold 4 to the Fold 5 might be to the price tag which read $1799 and up last year. And with competition from the $1,799 Pixel Fold, it would behoove Samsung to knock a few bucks off the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 this year.
Reportedly, Samsung has outdone itself on the software side this year. But whether that will be enough for consumers to buy a pricey phone with essentially the same specs as last year's model remains to be seen. One rumor called for the external display on the new Fold to feature a larger 6.6-inch screen. But this might be problematic since many have raved about how much easier it is to use the 5.8-inch external display on the Pixel Fold than the 6.2-inch external display on the Fold 4. Perhaps Sammy should consider a smaller cover screen for future Galaxy Z Fold models instead of a larger one.
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to look like the spitting image of the Galaxy Z Fold 4
The latest speculation calls for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to have a 6.2-inch external display and a 7.6-inch internal screen, the same size screens used on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Samsung is apparently banking on improved software, a more powerful and energy-efficient chipset, and a lower price to attract buyers. We should know much more in about four weeks when the next Unpacked event should be taking place.
There is a big difference between the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 as Samsung finally is including a decent sized external display for its clamshell foldable. Instead of the small 1.9-inch screen seen on last year's model, there will be a massive 3.4-inch folder-shaped cover screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. So while it might be harder to differentiate the Galaxy Z Fold 5 from the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with a quick glance, that will not be the case with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.
