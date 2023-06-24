Man receives his Pixel Fold early, says one feature alone is worth the switch from Samsung

A Pixel Fold buyer in the U.K. received his device a few days earlier than the expected June 27th release date and he is sharing his experiences with the phone on Reddit (via 9to5Google ). He notes that the arrival of the phone was a total surprise as he received no advance notice by text or email and simply heard a knock at the door. Yes, that is the kind of surprise that will definitely put a smile on your face.





His observations about the device include a noticeable crease on the internal display which he says is on par with the one on the Galaxy Z Fold. The larger bezels, he says, are not an issue when you start using the device and he calls them an afterthought. He adds that the Pixel Fold is "Surprisingly thin but has a decent weight to it. Not concerned about durability. Performance also seems good, had a few doubts about Tensor 2 but multitasking two windows doesn't have any noticeable performance hit."









The lucky Pixel Fold owner, who goes by the name of "dawsintron" on Reddit, says that he never puts a case on any phone, so he notes that his Pixel Fold "will be going naked." Compared to the Galaxy Fold (model number not mentioned), the Pixel Fold is "a tad lighter." He also points out that the Pixel Fold is thinner since the latter device closes flush without a gap.











He adds that "Immediate thoughts, front screen is a revelation. Been using Galaxy Fold since the og version. The tall candy bar screen always irked me. Pixel is much more usable." Many are looking forward to the 5.8-inch cover screen on the Pixel Fold which has an aspect ratio of 17.5:9. That compares to the aspect ratio of 23.1:9 on the Galaxy Z Fold 4's 6.2-inch cover screen which makes the external display taller and thinner. As a result, some Galaxy Fold users find it hard to use the cover screen and have trouble tapping on elements found on the external display.

The Pixel Fold owner continued to gush about the better external screen on his new phone compared to the one on the Galaxy Z Fold. "The front screen alone is worth the switch [in my opinion]. Feels so much more natural with the pixels form factor. Makes the whole phone/tablet hybrid actually feel worthwhile without sacrificing the front screen." Samsung is rumored to be following in Google's footstep with a smaller but more accessible cover screen for the Galaxy Z Fold 6.





