Get Pixel 8 for free or up to $800 off Pixel 8 Pro with T-Mobile's new deal

The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro have just been officially introduced by Google, and T-Mobile isn't wasting any time in attempting to grab as many of the potential future Pixel 8 users as it can!

Google's new flagship duo is in a pre-order phase right now, and T-Mobile is promising to have availability on October 12. By the looks of it, if you're sold on the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro and are a T-Mobile customer (or are looking to become one), now would be a great time to score a great deal.

And what a deal it is! Provided you meet the requirements, you can actually get the Pixel 8 for free (retail price is $699), or up to the generous $800 off the Pixel 8 Pro (retail price is $999).

To get Pixel 8 for free, or $800 off the Pixel 8 Pro, you need to... surprise, surprise, trade in an eligible device on the Go5G Next, Go5G Plus, Go5G Business Next or Go5G Business Plus plans. Or, you need to switch T-Mobile on an eligible Business Unlimited plan.

Now, if you don't have an eligible device to trade in, you can still grab the Pixel 8 for free or get $800 off the Pixel 8 Pro by adding a new line to one of the above-mentioned plans.

If none of the above options sound suitable for you, or you're simply on some of the smaller T-Mobile plans, like Go5G, Magenta or others that are supported by this deal, you can instead get a smaller, but just as welcome discount of up to $500 off the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro if you have an eligible device to trade in.

If you don't have an eligible device to trade in, and you're on the smaller T-Mobile plans like Go5G or Magenta, you can get up to $400 discount if you add a new line to your plan.

For all of these deals, you'll be getting the value of the discount in the form of 24 monthly bill credits. So, technically, you'll still have to purchase the product initially, but T-Mobile will then apply the value of the discount in parts over the next 24 monthly bills.

If this deal makes your mouth water, you can read about all its variations and conditions here. If you're ready to pull the trigger, you can head straight to T-Mobile's online store and check out the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro there, where the details of these deals are also outlined.

