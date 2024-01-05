Get a new Galaxy S phone every year with Boost Infinite's new unlimited plan

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Back in September, we told you about Boost Infinite's plan that delivers unlimited talk, text, and a new iPhone every year starting at $60 per month for the basic iPhone 15 rising to $65.55 per month for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Since no trade-in is required, you can sell your old phone privately and use that money toward the monthly payments. Now, Boost Infinite is offering this plan for the Samsung Galaxy S flagship series starting with this year's Galaxy S24 line.

Called "Infinite Access for Galaxy," this plan also starts at $60 per month for unlimited talk, text, and data. You'll have access to the Boost Wireless Network in some markets and one of Boost's two partner networks in other markets. The deal is available to new and existing subscribers and no trade-in is required. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, subscribers can upgrade to the latest Samsung Galaxy S phone at no extra cost.

How Infinite Access for Galaxy works

Since The Galaxy S24 series won't be official until January 17th. right now all we can tell you is that the program starts at $60 per month. That will be for the Galaxy S24 and allow you to upgrade to the Galaxy S25 next year, the Galaxy S26 the following year, etc., etc. If the plan does copy the "Infinite Access for iPhone," you will be able to make higher payments each month for the Galaxy S24+ and the Galaxy S24 Ultra and get the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra the next year at no extra charge.

The wireless plan includes:

  • New Galaxy on us at sign up.
  • Free upgrade to the latest Galaxy every year.
  • Unlimited talk, text & data.
  • Powerful coverage from 3 major networks.
  • Mexico & Canada talk, text & data.
  • Talk & text to over 200 global destinations.
  • $0 down, no trade-in required to get started.
Michael Kelly, group president of Boost Wireless said, "Boost Infinite is empowering customers with an Infinite Access offering designed for the premier Samsung Galaxy smartphone. We're confident Boost Infinite customers will share in our enthusiasm for this new Galaxy-specific plan and enjoy the opportunity to upgrade annually to the latest Samsung Galaxy device."

As soon as Samsung unveils the new Galaxy S24 series, we should have the final pricing for the "Infinite Access for Galaxy" plan and we will update this story. In the meantime, you can visit Boost Infinite's website by going to  boostinfinite.com or by clicking on this link.
