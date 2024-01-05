Get a new Galaxy S phone every year with Boost Infinite's new unlimited plan

Get 20% off the Boost Infinite unlimited 5G kit



Get 20% off the Boost Infinite unlimited 5G kit on Amazon! Amazon Prime members who purchase the Boost Infinite Unlimited SIM kit in the Amazon U.S. store will get 20% off the list price of $25, on top of a $25 bill credit toward their first month of service from Boost Infinite. $5 off (20%) Gift Buy at Amazon





Called "Infinite Access for Galaxy," this plan also starts at $60 per month for unlimited talk, text, and data. You'll have access to the Boost Wireless Network in some markets and one of Boost's two partner networks in other markets. The deal is available to new and existing subscribers and no trade-in is required. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, subscribers can upgrade to the latest Samsung Galaxy S phone at no extra cost. Called "Infinite Access for Galaxy," this plan also starts at $60 per month for unlimited talk, text, and data. You'll have access to the Boost Wireless Network in some markets and one of Boost's two partner networks in other markets. The deal is available to new and existing subscribers and no trade-in is required. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, subscribers can upgrade to the latest Samsung Galaxy S phone at no extra cost.









Galaxy S24 and allow you to upgrade to the Galaxy S25 next year, the Galaxy S26 the following year, etc., etc. If the plan does copy the "Infinite Access for iPhone," you will be able to make higher payments each month for the Galaxy S24 + and the Since The Galaxy S24 series won't be official until January 17th. right now all we can tell you is that the program starts at $60 per month. That will be for theand allow you to upgrade to the Galaxy S25 next year, the Galaxy S26 the following year, etc., etc. If the plan does copy the "Infinite Access for iPhone," you will be able to make higher payments each month for the+ and the Galaxy S24 Ultra and get the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra the next year at no extra charge.





The wireless plan includes:

New Galaxy on us at sign up.

Free upgrade to the latest Galaxy every year.

Unlimited talk, text & data.

Powerful coverage from 3 major networks.

Mexico & Canada talk, text & data.

Talk & text to over 200 global destinations.

$0 down, no trade-in required to get started.

Michael Kelly, group president of Boost Wireless said, "Boost Infinite is empowering customers with an Infinite Access offering designed for the premier Samsung Galaxy smartphone. We're confident Boost Infinite customers will share in our enthusiasm for this new Galaxy-specific plan and enjoy the opportunity to upgrade annually to the latest Samsung Galaxy device."



