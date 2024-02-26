If you’re not satisfied with Genshin Impact on the Galaxy S24, there’s a fix
To all Galaxy S24 owners that are Genshin Impact fans: do you feel like anything’s wrong with the way the game is performing on your brand-new flagship?
If you have been using Samsung's Game Booster app for optimizing Genshin Impact, you probably didn’t get the results you were looking for.
The Game Booster comes handy for avid gamers, letting them adjust various settings to improve the overall gaming experience. One of the Game Booster’s most important functions is to optimize performance and battery life by monitoring device temperatures and power usage through the use of what Samsung calls the Game Optimization Service (GOS), reads the SamMobile report.
The gamer community criticized Samsung, which prompted the Korean giant to add an alternate game performance management system that is less aggressive about throttling the CPU and GPU and lets the game run at higher frame rates for longer.
The report reads that the update is available on the Galaxy Store, though it appears to be limited to very few markets at the moment. This will change in the coming days, and it's possible Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra owners have to upgrade their phone to the latest firmware before the Game Booster app update fix is available.
The Game Booster’s automatic optimization is okay for a majority of gamers, but here’s the thing – it also stops Samsung Galaxy phones from offering the absolute best performance in some games, as it keeps temperatures and battery life in check by throttling the CPU and GPU.
On the Galaxy S24 series, though, Genshin Impact and Samsung’s GOS didn’t get along. Many users were stunned to discover that Genshin Impact was running at the same frame rate no matter if GOS was enabled or disabled. Samsung acknowledged this bug recently, and it seems like the company already has a fix in place and has included it in the latest update for the Game Booster app.
