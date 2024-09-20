Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Genius or cheating: Chameleon Phone 16 camera can shoot like a Samsung, Pixel, and Xiaomi

By
4comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Apple Editorials Google Camera Xiaomi
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Genius or cheating: Chameleon Phone 16 camera can shoot like a Samsung, Pixel, and Xiaomi
When Huawei first started working with Leica to make the cameras of the Huawei P20 series better, everyone in the smartphone industry was sceptical of the collaboration, which looked more like a marketing scheme.

Fast forward a few years, Leica now works with Xiaomi, and we also have a bunch of other similar collaborations like the ones between OnePlus and Hasselblad, as well as Vivo and Zeiss.

And while I’m sure phone-makers would be able to make a great cameraphone without the help of legacy camera brands, I must admit that the so-called “camera tuning” achieved in collaboration with the likes of Leica, Zeiss, and Hasselblad has been of great benefit for phones like the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Vivo X100 Ultra, and Oppo Find X7 Ultra.

And would you believe it - Apple is on board too! But of course, in true Apple fashion, iPhone 16 takes it to the next level.

iPhone 16 is low-key one of Apple’s biggest camera upgrades ever - just not in a way you’d expect




Now, to be clear, Apple isn’t “collaborating” with anyone for the camera tuning of the iPhone 16 series - God forbid we saw anything other than Apple’s own logo on the back of the iPhone! But the idea of what Tim Cook & Co are going for is similar, or actually… even better.

Long story short, Apple has taken the “Photographic Styles” it introduced a few years back, and made them actually useful. You no longer have to choose between four styles - you can now tweak the original output of the iPhone’s camera to take exactly the kind of photos you like.

We're talking about being able to control the shadows, highlights, brightness, exposure, and colors to a level we haven’t even dreamed of. Apple took Xiaomi, Vivo, and OnePlus’ awesome camera tricks and made them even better.

Recommended Stories
In simple terms, you can have the equivalent for Xiaomi’s “Leica” style image processing on iPhone - but it’s even more powerful and flexible.

And you don’t even have to make this choice at the time of taking the photo, as Apple does something no other phone-maker can - it lets you change the style of the photo after the fact - just like Portrait Mode on iPhone. Truly remarkable.


With iPhone 16, Apple gave up on deciding what kind of photos the iPhone camera should take - you have all the power now



As you can see in the samples, you can take a flat-looking image, which the iPhone would take by default, and turn it into something way more dramatic. Or vice versa.

Add to that the three new cameras in the smaller iPhone 16 Pro, and suddenly we have an exciting cameraphone for those who like taking photos with character but aren’t pro photographers.

Now, the choice is yours - do you want to use Apple’s default image tuning? Or do you want to go for something natural, or stylistic? The great news is that you can set up the Photographic Styles and switch between them as you wish. Or simply choose one and make it your default style, which means every photo you take will have a similar vibe - of course, this will vary depending on the scene.

For example, certain settings might work best for bright scenes, where the iPhone is usually known to make things too bright. In that case, dialling down the brightness and shadows could result in a more dramatic, more natural picture.

However, the same Photographic Style might make things too dark in low-light. Therefore, it’d be awesome if Apple’s planning to introduce a quick toggle, which lets you switch between at least two styles with just one tap on the screen, without having to go into the Photographic Styles menu at all.

Samsung and Google can’t compete with iPhone 16 in pro-grade flexibility when taking photos now - Apple’s Photographic Styles should come to video



All in all, I think it’s good to understand exactly what’s happening here.

With the powerful updates to the Photographic Styles on iPhone 16, which used to be pretty basic before, Apple gave up on deciding what kind of photos the iPhone camera should take.

Instead, you have all the power now, and you can make the photo output of your iPhone truly your own, and that’s a big statement from the same Apple known for making iPhone users settle for what Apple thinks is best.

Again, these are not filters you apply on your photos - you choose the way the camera takes photos. This means even if the Pixel 9 Pro or Galaxy S24 Ultra manage to take a “better” photo than the iPhone 16 Pro by default - you’d be able to adjust the iPhone’s camera to match or surpass what the competition can do. It’s a big deal!

As you can see in the photo from above (courtesy of SuperSaf), Apple’s default shooting mode can sometimes make darker skin tones appear quite muted. Just like Saf mentions in his evaluation, applying the “Amber” Photographic Style easily solves this, making the iPhone’s photo more similar to that of the Galaxy. But you can adjust the look even further if you wish.

Apple’s Photographic Styles are next-level stuff - they should come to video mode




If I have one “complaint”, it is that I’d love to see the same level of freedom in video mode. Of course, I know allowing such a level of editing in video mode would be way more challenging as it requires more processing power, but I’m sure Apple can eventually pull it off.

Usually, I find iPhone videos to be 20-30% brighter than they need to be, which is why I’ve set up the default exposure of my iPhone videos down to -0.3, which helps but it’s nowhere near the flexibility you now get in photo mode.

Lowering the shadows and making the highlight control a little less aggressive could bring the iPhone’s video way closer to that of a “DSLR” - at least in style.

I say… keep going, Apple! This is the level of flexibility a “Pro” phone deserves.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
View Plans See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/304-200/Martin-Filipov.jpg
Martin Filipov Mobile Tech Editorial Content Creator
Martin, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, brings a unique blend of humor and insight to his work. His fascination with smartphones began with a Galaxy Young and evolved through a series of trades and upgrades, making him a self-proclaimed smartphone nerd. Martin's content often combines current analysis of market trends with historical references and future predictions. Whether it's a deep dive into technical issues or a first-person commentary on industry events, Martin's articles are designed to inform and engage. His critical perspective is driven by genuine curiosity and a desire to keep readers informed, not by any corporate sponsorship.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?

Latest News

T-Mobile introduces T-Priority, a dedicated 5G solution for first responders
T-Mobile introduces T-Priority, a dedicated 5G solution for first responders
Google's Pixel Studio app will now appear on your images share sheet
Google's Pixel Studio app will now appear on your images share sheet
The lightweight Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and MatePad 12 X are here: creativity meets style
The lightweight Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and MatePad 12 X are here: creativity meets style
The definitive guide to the new Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, the Watch D2 and the green Huawei Watch Ultimate!
The definitive guide to the new Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, the Watch D2 and the green Huawei Watch Ultimate!
Apple finally lets you customize lock screen shortcuts—but is it too late?
Apple finally lets you customize lock screen shortcuts—but is it too late?
EU pushes Apple to make iOS more open to third-party accessories
EU pushes Apple to make iOS more open to third-party accessories
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless