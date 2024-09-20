Genius or cheating: Chameleon Phone 16 camera can shoot like a Samsung, Pixel, and Xiaomi



All in all, I think it’s good to understand exactly what’s happening here.



With the powerful updates to the Photographic Styles on iPhone 16 , which used to be pretty basic before, Apple gave up on deciding what kind of photos the iPhone camera should take.



Instead, you have all the power now, and you can make the photo output of your iPhone truly your own, and that’s a big statement from the same Apple known for making iPhone users settle for what Apple thinks is best.





Apple’s Photographic Styles are next-level stuff - they should come to video mode





I say… keep going, Apple! This is the level of flexibility a “Pro” phone deserves.

As you can see in the photo from above (courtesy of SuperSaf), Apple’s default shooting mode can sometimes make darker skin tones appear quite muted. Just like Saf mentions in his evaluation, applying the “Amber” Photographic Style easily solves this, making the iPhone’s photo more similar to that of the Galaxy. But you can adjust the look even further if you wish.If I have one “complaint”, it is that I’d love to see the same level of freedom in video mode. Of course, I know allowing such a level of editing in video mode would be way more challenging as it requires more processing power, but I’m sure Apple can eventually pull it off.Usually, I find iPhone videos to be 20-30% brighter than they need to be, which is why I’ve set up the default exposure of my iPhone videos down to -0.3, which helps but it’s nowhere near the flexibility you now get in photo mode.Lowering the shadows and making the highlight control a little less aggressive could bring the iPhone’s video way closer to that of a “DSLR” - at least in style.