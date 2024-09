Genius or cheating: Chameleon Phone 16 camera can shoot like a Samsung, Pixel, and Xiaomi

Now, to be clear, Apple isn’t “collaborating” with anyone for the camera tuning of the iPhone 16 series - God forbid we saw anything other than Apple’s own logo on the back of the iPhone! But the idea of what



Now, to be clear, Apple isn’t “collaborating” with anyone for the camera tuning of theseries - God forbid we saw anything other than Apple’s own logo on the back of the iPhone! But the idea of what Tim Cook & Co are going for is similar, or actually… even better.Long story short, Apple has taken the “Photographic Styles” it introduced a few years back, and made them actually useful. You no longer have to choose between four styles - you can now tweak the original output of the iPhone’s camera to take exactly the kind of photos you like.We're talking about being able to control the shadows, highlights, brightness, exposure, and colors to a level we haven’t even dreamed of. Apple took Xiaomi, Vivo, and OnePlus’ awesome camera tricks and made them even better.In simple terms, you can have the equivalent for Xiaomi’s “Leica” style image processing on iPhone - but it’s even more powerful and flexible.







Add to that the three new cameras in the smaller iPhone 16 Pro , and suddenly we have an exciting cameraphone for those who like taking photos with character but aren’t pro photographers.Now, the choice is yours - do you want to use Apple’s default image tuning? Or do you want to go for something natural, or stylistic? The great news is that you can set up the Photographic Styles and switch between them as you wish. Or simply choose one and make it your default style, which means every photo you take will have a similar vibe - of course, this will vary depending on the scene.For example, certain settings might work best for bright scenes, where the iPhone is usually known to make things too bright. In that case, dialling down the brightness and shadows could result in a more dramatic, more natural picture.However, the same Photographic Style might make things too dark in low-light. Therefore, it’d be awesome if Apple’s planning to introduce a quick toggle, which lets you switch between at least two styles with just one tap on the screen, without having to go into the Photographic Styles menu at all.



All in all, I think it’s good to understand exactly what’s happening here.



With the powerful updates to the Photographic Styles on iPhone 16 , which used to be pretty basic before, Apple gave up on deciding what kind of photos the iPhone camera should take.



Instead, you have all the power now, and you can make the photo output of your iPhone truly your own, and that’s a big statement from the same Apple known for making iPhone users settle for what Apple thinks is best.