Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!
Last chance to order the Galaxy S25 and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Last chance to order the Galaxy S25 and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Sweating over DeepSeek, Google counters with a cheaper Gemini model

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
The Google Gemini logo.
After DeepSeek caused a wave of fever-pitch emotions throughout the world (and wiping $589 billion off of Nvidia's value, the biggest single-day loss of any public company in history), Google answers. The Alphabet giant has expanded its Gemini AI lineup with the affordable "Gemini-Lite" model, aiming to compete with low-cost rivals like China's DeepSeek.

As we reported recently, Google enhanced the Gemini app and upgraded it with the 2.0 Flash model, offering faster responses and enhanced image generation.

Now, Google introduces further updates to its Gemini family of AI models, expanding their capabilities and availability.

The Gemini 2.0 Flash, originally launched as an experimental model in December, is now generally available via the Gemini API in Google AI Studio and Vertex AI.

Designed for developers who require low latency and high efficiency, this model balances speed with enhanced performance and is optimized for large-scale, high-frequency tasks. Its multimodal reasoning ability allows it to process vast amounts of information within a 1-million-token context window, making it well-suited for diverse applications.

In addition to this update, Google has released an experimental version of Gemini 2.0 Pro, which represents the company’s most advanced model for coding performance and handling complex prompts.

This model is designed to provide a stronger understanding of world knowledge, improved reasoning capabilities, and the ability to manage extensive data inputs. With a 2-million-token context window (the largest offered by Google’s AI models so far) Gemini 2.0 Pro should be able to conduct deep analyses while also integrating tools such as Google Search and code execution.

This sounds pretty solid! The 2.0 Pro model is currently available in Google AI Studio and Vertex AI, as well as in the Gemini app for Gemini Advanced users.

For those who don't need AI as badly, there's not the option to pay less. That's where the Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite comes into play; a new model that prioritizes cost efficiency without sacrificing quality.

It offers improved performance over the previous 1.5 Flash model while maintaining the same speed and affordability, Google claims. With a 1-million-token context window and multimodal input capabilities, Flash-Lite is designed for high-volume tasks, such as generating concise captions for large datasets at minimal cost.

This model is now available in public preview through Google AI Studio and Vertex AI.

How about you, do you even use Gemini?
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon

Latest News

The barrier to ChatGPT's search is now completely lifted, making it a direct rival to Google Search
The barrier to ChatGPT's search is now completely lifted, making it a direct rival to Google Search
A $200 discount on Amazon makes the premium Galaxy Z Flip 6 impossible to pass up
A $200 discount on Amazon makes the premium Galaxy Z Flip 6 impossible to pass up
Trump's policy may soon make iPhones cheaper than Samsung Galaxy in US
Trump's policy may soon make iPhones cheaper than Samsung Galaxy in US
After battling AT&T for months with no satisfaction, woman turns to local television to get refund
After battling AT&T for months with no satisfaction, woman turns to local television to get refund
iPhone users should delete these stealer apps that made it to App Store for the first time
iPhone users should delete these stealer apps that made it to App Store for the first time
Despite a strong fiscal first quarter, Qualcomm's shares tank after the report is released
Despite a strong fiscal first quarter, Qualcomm's shares tank after the report is released
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless