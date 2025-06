Verizon apparently can't keep up to its promises and people are downhearted

Verizon

Image source – Reddit

– David Carnoy, CNET, June 2025

Then, despite repeated calls to customer service, the only update the author received was that the console was backordered, with no further clarity. As a journalist, he contacted Verizon 's media team to highlight the poor communication and delays, noting that other customers were having similar issues.



Recommended Stories Eventually, the author learned that the Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle had quietly come back in stock and decided to order it on Verizon , then canceled the original order after a long call with support. Though the second order also appeared stuck at first, it unexpectedly shipped and arrived quickly, bringing an end to the weeks-long ordeal.



Personally, I wouldn't go to a telco to get me a gaming console – but hey, maybe I'm old-fashioned. However, by being old-fashioned, I just might've avoided a major conundrum. Ordering something and not getting it on time: that's the name of the game!I'm talking about the brand-new Nintendo Switch 2 console, which has been a hit these past few weeks, but as it turns out, it's really hard getting one. Especially from Verizon There's a whole Reddit thread titled "So I ordered my Switch 2 from... and it's still not here", and the title sums it up quite nicely. The author by the nickname of MiamiSlice lays it out:As you can see, it's a frustrating experience trying to buy a Switch 2 on launch day. After being unsuccessful with major retailers like Best Buy and Walmart, the unlucky user found out thatwas offering the console online. They managed to place an order (only after having trouble accessing the Myapp) and all seemed well for a while – plus, they had already ordered Mario Kart World and the Switch Camera from Best Buy.However, the Switch 2 never arrived as expected on Sunday. By Monday, theapp simply showed that the order was delayed… with no estimated delivery date. The user suspects the device was never actually shipped and thatmay have oversold it without having enough stock.What adds to the disappointment is that the user already received the Mario Kart game, which now sits on their desk, useless without the console to play it on. They just want to play the game, but have no way to do so. Major inconvenience.Similar experiences have been shared by fellow Redditors – and people are truly disappointed, as it turns out: