Verizon apparently can't keep up to its promises and people are downhearted
The telco is having problems shipping the Nintendo Switch 2.
Personally, I wouldn't go to a telco to get me a gaming console – but hey, maybe I'm old-fashioned. However, by being old-fashioned, I just might've avoided a major conundrum. Ordering something and not getting it on time: that's the name of the game!
I'm talking about the brand-new Nintendo Switch 2 console, which has been a hit these past few weeks, but as it turns out, it's really hard getting one. Especially from Verizon.
As you can see, it's a frustrating experience trying to buy a Switch 2 on launch day. After being unsuccessful with major retailers like Best Buy and Walmart, the unlucky user found out that Verizon was offering the console online. They managed to place an order (only after having trouble accessing the My Verizon app) and all seemed well for a while – plus, they had already ordered Mario Kart World and the Switch Camera from Best Buy.
What adds to the disappointment is that the user already received the Mario Kart game, which now sits on their desk, useless without the console to play it on. They just want to play the game, but have no way to do so. Major inconvenience.
Similar experiences have been shared by fellow Redditors – and people are truly disappointed, as it turns out:
There's also this CNET report which also describes the troubles with getting a Switch 2 from Verizon, and the author starts by stating the following:
Then, despite repeated calls to customer service, the only update the author received was that the console was backordered, with no further clarity. As a journalist, he contacted Verizon's media team to highlight the poor communication and delays, noting that other customers were having similar issues.
We've reached out to Verizon for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.
However, the Switch 2 never arrived as expected on Sunday. By Monday, the Verizon app simply showed that the order was delayed… with no estimated delivery date. The user suspects the device was never actually shipped and that Verizon may have oversold it without having enough stock.
What adds to the disappointment is that the user already received the Mario Kart game, which now sits on their desk, useless without the console to play it on. They just want to play the game, but have no way to do so. Major inconvenience.
Similar experiences have been shared by fellow Redditors – and people are truly disappointed, as it turns out:
My Switch 2 didn't arrive on June 6. Or the day after. Or a week later. Or ever.
– David Carnoy, CNET, June 2025
Then, despite repeated calls to customer service, the only update the author received was that the console was backordered, with no further clarity. As a journalist, he contacted Verizon's media team to highlight the poor communication and delays, noting that other customers were having similar issues.
Eventually, the author learned that the Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle had quietly come back in stock and decided to order it on Verizon, then canceled the original order after a long call with support. Though the second order also appeared stuck at first, it unexpectedly shipped and arrived quickly, bringing an end to the weeks-long ordeal.
We've reached out to Verizon for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.
