Gemini gets a speed boost with 2.0 Flash update

Gemini Advanced users also keep their priority access to previously released features like Deep Research and Gems. Deep Research allows the app can dig through even more databases and resources to give you more comprehensive and insightful answers, while Gems give users a more customized experience.The update also gives image generation a major upgrade, as the app now uses the latest version of Imagen 3, which creates images with more details and textures. This means the pictures you generate will look more realistic and visually appealing, capturing all the little details.The rollout of 2.0 Flash is currently underway, so everyone using the Gemini appshould see the update soon. Interestingly, the older versions, Gemini 1.5 Flash and 1.5 Pro, will still be around for a few more weeks. This way, users can wrap up any conversations or projects they started with the older models, making the transition a bit smoother.Personally, I'm pretty excited about this update. As a Gemini Advanced subscriber, I am looking forward to the faster response times and better image generation that I can leverage in my creative projects.