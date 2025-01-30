Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Gemini gets a speed boost with 2.0 Flash update

A marketing image showing the Gemini logo and the gemini app running on a smartphone
The Gemini app just got a major upgrade with its new 2.0 Flash model. This update brings a bunch of improvements, including faster response times and better image generation.

One of the biggest changes is how fast Gemini 2.0 Flash is claimed to be when compared to the previous model. Users can expect snappier responses, making the app feel much smoother and more efficient to use. Whether you're generating text, asking questions, or just getting some help, Google says the extra speed should make a noticeable difference.

Along with the speed boost, Gemini 2.0 Flash also brings improvements to some key performance benchmarks. While the details are a bit technical, the bottom line is that the app should be more accurate, give more comprehensive answers, and handle tougher requests better. This makes the app even more useful for folks who need help with demanding tasks or want more in-depth information.

For those who subscribe to Gemini Advanced, the update still includes access to a massive one million token context window. This means you can upload and work with huge files, up to 1,500 pages long. This is important for professionals, researchers, or anyone who deals with tons of information. The app can now understand and respond to your questions within the context of those massive documents.

Screenshot of the Gemini models currently available on the web
The Gemini Advanced models currently available. | Image credit — PhoneArena


Gemini Advanced users also keep their priority access to previously released features like Deep Research and Gems. Deep Research allows the app can dig through even more databases and resources to give you more comprehensive and insightful answers, while Gems give users a more customized experience.

The update also gives image generation a major upgrade, as the app now uses the latest version of Imagen 3, which creates images with more details and textures. This means the pictures you generate will look more realistic and visually appealing, capturing all the little details.

The rollout of 2.0 Flash is currently underway, so everyone using the Gemini app on the web or their phone should see the update soon. Interestingly, the older versions, Gemini 1.5 Flash and 1.5 Pro, will still be around for a few more weeks. This way, users can wrap up any conversations or projects they started with the older models, making the transition a bit smoother.

Personally, I'm pretty excited about this update. As a Gemini Advanced subscriber, I am looking forward to the faster response times and better image generation that I can leverage in my creative projects.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless