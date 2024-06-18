Gemini could get support for Google Assistant Routines



Gemini, Google's generative AI chatbot, is getting positioned to replace Google Assistant at some point. But it still doesn't support Routines or a similar feature. Now, the folks at Android Authority have dug into the code of the latest beta version of the Google app for Android (15.24.28.29.arm64 beta) and found hints that the AI assistant may be getting support for such a feature.





Google Assistant Routines have existed since 2017, and allow you to execute a series of tasks with one voice command. Basically, it lets you create a series of things to accomplish. Like, you can make it turn down your lights, turn on the TV, and set your phone into Do Not Disturb mode just with a command like "Hey Google, let's watch a movie".It's important to know that this feature is still in the works, and it's always possible that it won't make it to an official release if Google decides.From the screenshot, we can see that you may be able to control Assistant Routines with Gemini. It doesn't seem the most seamless though - you'd still probably have to create the routine with Assistant and triggering it would be done with Gemini.Controlling Routines seems to be one of the major drawbacks of Gemini when compared to Google Assistant at the moment. It's very nice to see that Google is actually working on this, and might implement a solution in the future.It would be even better if Gemini could create Routines for you, but we have no info so far on whether the chatbot will be able to do that. Nevertheless, Routines is a great way to get simple tasks done without too much fiddling with your phone, and in my opinion, Gemini should be getting support for the feature sooner rather than later.