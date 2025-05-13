Gemini AI is officially coming to more Wear OS smartwatches — here’s what that means
Beyond Galaxy Watches, Google is expanding its on-wrist AI assistant to more Android wearables
Up Next:
As part of today’s Android Show broadcast on YouTube, Google announced that its Gemini AI assistant is officially expanding to more Wear OS smartwatches — and not just Samsung’s Galaxy Watches. This rollout marks a significant push to make on-device AI more accessible on smaller screens, giving Android wearable users a taste of the same smart assistant experience already available on phones and tablets.
While Google hasn’t specified every compatible model just yet, the expansion appears to target newer Wear OS 3 and Wear OS 4 smartwatches that can support Gemini’s performance needs. That will obviously include Google's own Pixel Watch series.
Here’s a recap of what to expect from Gemini on Wear OS:
If Gemini runs as well on third-party watches as we hope it will on Samsung’s models, it could finally make Wear OS assistants feel useful again — not just optional. In my experience, voice assistance on smartwatches has often felt laggy, inconsistent, or simply forgotten. Gemini’s AI smarts might be the shift that Wear OS needs to stay competitive in a world where users expect more from their wearable tech. If it delivers the speed and reliability it promises, it could give Wear OS a stronger foothold in a market that’s still largely dominated by Apple Watch.
Upon the Android Show announces pertaining to Android and Gemini earlier today, Samsung simultaneously announced Gemini support for its latest Galaxy Watch lineup, where it will replace Google Assistant. But now, Google has also announced that it is preparing to bring Gemini to a broader set of Wear OS devices later this year, allowing users across the ecosystem to get AI-powered help directly from their wrist.
This version of Gemini on wearables is designed for quick, glanceable interactions. You’ll be able to ask about your schedule, control smart home devices, set timers, or request directions — all without needing to pull out your phone. And because it runs on-device, Gemini promises faster responses and better context awareness, even when connectivity is limited.
Gemini on Wear OS smartwatches. | Image credit — Google
While Google hasn’t specified every compatible model just yet, the expansion appears to target newer Wear OS 3 and Wear OS 4 smartwatches that can support Gemini’s performance needs. That will obviously include Google's own Pixel Watch series.
Here’s a recap of what to expect from Gemini on Wear OS:
- On-device, fast response times without relying heavily on the cloud
- Context-aware suggestions based on time, location, or routine
- Voice interactions for smart home, messaging, and navigation
- Integration with other Google services like Calendar and Maps
If Gemini runs as well on third-party watches as we hope it will on Samsung’s models, it could finally make Wear OS assistants feel useful again — not just optional. In my experience, voice assistance on smartwatches has often felt laggy, inconsistent, or simply forgotten. Gemini’s AI smarts might be the shift that Wear OS needs to stay competitive in a world where users expect more from their wearable tech. If it delivers the speed and reliability it promises, it could give Wear OS a stronger foothold in a market that’s still largely dominated by Apple Watch.
Things that are NOT allowed: